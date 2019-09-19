Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Are Expecting Their Fifth Child

Hilaria Baldwin announced Wednesday that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting their fifth child.
“It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” she wrote on Instagram.
The yoga instructor and lifestyle writer, who had a miscarriage in April, explained that she didn’t want to conceal the new pregnancy. She included a clip of the baby’s heartbeat in the Instagram post.
“The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy—especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring,” she wrote. “We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy.”
Baldwin, a yoga instructor and lifestyle author, asked the paparazzi to back off so she could “remain peaceful.”
Her husband, known for impersonating President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” wrote on his own Instagram: “Well, I am delighted to say, ‘Uno mas Baldwinito.’ God is good.”
Baldwin, 61, and his wife, 35, have four kids ranging in age from 1 to 6 years old. He also has a 23-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.
Earlier this month, the actor told Kevin Nealon, host of the YouTube series “Hiking With Kevin,” that Hilaria wanted another child. When asked if she was already pregnant, Baldwin responded, “Not that I know of.”