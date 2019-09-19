Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Are Expecting Their Fifth Child

Hilaria Baldwin announced Wednesday that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting their fifth child.

“It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” she wrote on Instagram.

The yoga instructor and lifestyle writer, who had a miscarriage in April, explained that she didn’t want to conceal the new pregnancy. She included a clip of the baby’s heartbeat in the Instagram post.

“The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy—especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring,” she wrote. “We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy.”