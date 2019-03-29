Betsy DeVos’ ‘Painful and Awkward’ Ignoring Of Reporter Sets Anderson Cooper Off

CNN’s Anderson Cooper poked fun Thursday at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over her “epic non-response” to a reporter asking her questions about her proposal to cut money for the Special Olympics.

The host of “Anderson Cooper 360°” explained how, ahead of President Donald Trump’s (not-strictly-true) claim that he’d protected federal money for the organization, CNN’s Ryan Nobles had grilled DeVos as she waited for an elevator.

Cooper rolled the footage and summarized: “Oh my God, that was so painful and awkward.”

“That was something,” he added. “Let’s keep that on hold for later use and just bring it up every now and then.”

