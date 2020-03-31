Andrea Bocelli Blows TV Viewers Away With Soaring Work From Home Performance

Andrea Bocelli is doing his part to ease the strain as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The legendary Italian opera singer brought his soaring notes to the homes of Americans watching “HomeFest,” James Corden’s star-filled “Late Late Show” special on Monday night. He joined the show via video from Tuscany, which, like the rest of Italy, has been locked down for three weeks, and will continue to be until at least Easter.

Bocelli, like many people around the world, is working from home during the pandemic. Unlike most others, though, working from home for the singer apparently entails a step up from pajamas or sweats.

Bocelli’s advice is to try and stay positive, and remember to “have hope and to be sure that soon everything will be finished.”

The “HomeFest” special featured performances from Bocelli, as well as John Legend, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa. Corden hosted from his garage.

Corden teased that each artist would give the “most intimate performances of their lives, from home.” He signed off the night with an emotional message about the pandemic, reminding viewers to “share in these feelings together” through music and with loved ones.

As “The Late Late Show” put it, watch Bocelli’s performance of Con Te Partirò to “feel things in your soul you’ve never felt before.”