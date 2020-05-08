New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) channeled one of Robert De Niro’s most iconic characters after finding out that the actor would like to play him in the eventual movie chronicling the coronavirus pandemic.

De Niro made the revelation on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Cuomo responded on Thursday’s episode.

“I am a big De Niro fan, he is just phenomenal, the breadth of his ability, I mean just look at all the roles he has played, he can do anything,” Cuomo told Stephen Colbert, naming some of De Niro’s famous films.

Cuomo then joked about going full “Taxi Driver” on a reporter in his next coronavirus press briefing, imitating De Niro’s character Travis Bickle’s legendary line: “You talking to me?”

“Oh boy, that would be a treat. I’m a big De Niro fan. He’s a genius,” he added.

Check out the interview here: