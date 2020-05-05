Anthony Fauci Says Chris Cuomo Was Sicker Than Viewers Knew

Dr. Anthony Fauci phoned Chris Cuomo daily when the CNN host was sick with the coronavirus, telling viewers that his journalist pal “was sucking it up to look relatively normal” during his broadcast. (See the video below.)
On “Cuomo Prime Time” on Monday, Cuomo revealed that Fauci, his friend for years, checked in on him, his wife and son out of personal concern.
“I was worried about you, that’s the reason why I kept calling,” Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told Cuomo. “You were going through some difficult times.”
Cuomo, who has since recovered, previously shared some of the symptoms, including hallucinations and high fever. Fauci said Cuomo was sicker than he may have seemed to viewers who watched the host’s broadcasts from his basement in isolation.
“I don’t think that people were really experiencing or realizing how you were really sucking it up to look relatively normal,” Fauci said. “But when you finished the show, when we started chatting at 11, 11:30 at night, you were wiped out. You not only had the acute difficulty with the virus that was replicating in you, but you had some of the secondary effects … the fever, the aches, the feeling washed out.”
“You put on a great act in front of the TV because you were really wiped out badly,” Fauci added.
Cuomo said he wanted viewers to know “who they’re getting in Tony Fauci ... The head and the heart that comes together in your body is the real deal.”
