What did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Vice President Mike Pence really talk about during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address last week?
YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading has an amusing idea.
The video editing wizards put words into the three politicians’ mouths with its latest spoof video, released online Tuesday.
First lady Melania Trump, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh all have supporting roles in the parody clip ― which also explains what Trump told Pelosi after that clap: