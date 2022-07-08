By now, you’re probably familiar with glamping, the act of glamorous camping. The portmanteau combines everything we love about camping — stargazing, hiking and making s’mores — with the type of luxurious accommodations that you might find in a nice hotel or even in your own home. And whether you’re new to camping or are a seasoned outdoor pro who simply wants to upgrade your next trip, there are thousands of Airbnbs that offer an outdoors-y experience and come equipped with a host of creature comforts. Instead of a DIY tent, you’ll be staying in renovated Airstreams, trailers and yurts that are big enough to fit actual furniture.