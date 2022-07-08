Shopping

18 Breathtaking Airbnbs That Do Glamping Right

Put away your trusty tent and book for a stay at a glamp-orous Airbnb this summer.

Spend some time in the great outdoors at this <a href="https://airbnb.pvxt.net/c/2706071/264339/4273?subId1=glampingairbnb-kristenadaway-070622-62c58d5be4b0aa392d38f71a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.com%2Frooms%2F44403770%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1657117571_TyiKRm9pF5gVlefQ" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Airstream Airbnb" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c58d5be4b0aa392d38f71a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://airbnb.pvxt.net/c/2706071/264339/4273?subId1=glampingairbnb-kristenadaway-070622-62c58d5be4b0aa392d38f71a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.com%2Frooms%2F44403770%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1657117571_TyiKRm9pF5gVlefQ" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> Airstream Airbnb</a> in Joshua Tree, California. Take in amazing desert views that are just perfect for glamping.
By now, you’re probably familiar with glamping, the act of glamorous camping. The portmanteau combines everything we love about camping — stargazing, hiking and making s’mores — with the type of luxurious accommodations that you might find in a nice hotel or even in your own home. And whether you’re new to camping or are a seasoned outdoor pro who simply wants to upgrade your next trip, there are thousands of Airbnbs that offer an outdoors-y experience and come equipped with a host of creature comforts. Instead of a DIY tent, you’ll be staying in renovated Airstreams, trailers and yurts that are big enough to fit actual furniture.

If you’re chasing an off-the-grid experience, you’re in the right place. Many of these Airbnbs retain elements of traditional campsites (such as shared outdoor bathrooms and showers) but with infinitely more comfortable sleeping conditions (hello, actual mattresses). But we made sure our list also includes home-like glamping options with amenities like comfortable beds, full kitchens and even hot tubs.

Below, we gathered 18 of the coolest and most glamp-orous (sorry, had to) Airbnbs around the U.S., all organized by region.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The Midwest

A modern Airstream with a hot tub and expansive views
Airbnb/Leah
Sleeps: 3

Wraparound windows on this Airstream let you admire Indiana's gorgeous landscape — and depending on when you book, you'll see spring floral blooms, wintry blankets of snow or fall foliage. It's equipped with a fully stocked kitchen, TV, a living-area dinette that converts into the sleeping space, A/C, a propane furnace and a hot tub.
$190 per night at Airbnb
A fully renovated, highly Instagrammable 1971 trailer
Airbnb/Adam
Sleeps: 2

Make sure you bring your phone charger, because you're going to want to take a ton of photos in this stylish Kansas City trailer. Relax in the hot tub year-round, throw some hot dogs on the outdoor grill and handle big business in an actually-flushable toilet. Inside the trailer, you'll find a smart TV, high-end kitchen and powerful A/C for the warmer months.
$253 per night at Airbnb
A bohemian campsite full of lanterns
Airbnb/Hernan
Sleeps: 4

Keep the fun going into the nighttime at this spacious, well-lit glamping tent. If you have more than two guests, you will have access to a second tent. Both include memory foam mattresses, linens, multiple seating areas, an outdoor fire place and in-tent wood stoves. The bathroom is outdoors and has a shower, camping toilet and sink.
$124 per night at Airbnb
A bell tent only 4 minutes from Lake Michigan
Airbnb/Mandi
Sleeps: 2

Even though glamping is the focus here, staying in this cozy tent means you'll be within walking distance of downtown Sawyer, which has an array of coffee shops, grocery stores and a brewery. There is a portable outdoor toilet and solar shower near the tent, along with solar spring lights (there is no running water or electricity). Just be sure to bring your own queen size bedding and pillows — and bug spray for the mosquitoes the host warns about.
$140 per night at Airbnb

The Northeast

A cozy tent in the Catskills made for camping enthusiasts
Airbnb/Laura And Brad
Sleeps: 6

Trek around the numerous surrounding trails or cozy up with one of the books or games in this secluded canvas-wall tent located on 45 acres of campground. There's even access to ATV and snowmobile trails. Amenities include a private outhouse, wood stove, firewood, an outdoor fire pit and bug spray.
$139 per night at Airbnb
A quiet tent overlooking a pond that makes camping way more comfortable
Airbnb/Cate
Sleeps: 2

Fully immerse yourself in comfort in this waterfront tent in New Hampshire, which includes a queen bed. There are plenty of walking trails to explore and the site is pet-friendly (an additional fee of $50 per night is required if you bring one). Since the tent is off the grid, there is no potable water or electricity inside, so the host suggests bringing your own drinking water and battery packs. You know what that means: You'll be using an outhouse to do your business and a solar shower to bathe.
$135 per night at Airbnb
A vintage Airstream with a cozy patio
Airbnb/Carol
Sleeps: 2

Any Airbnb that's called "The Glamper" is clearly an outdoor lover's dream. Located in Columbia, Pennsylvania, this vintage Airstream features a full memory foam mattress, a kitchen with a two-burner cooktop, a bathroom and a luxury outhouse.
$200 per night at Airbnb
A tent situated on a farm with actual animals (like alpacas!)
Airbnb/Peter
Sleeps: 2 adults or 2 adults and 2 children

Are you really camping if you're not within walking distance of roaming livestock? Become one with farm animals at this Airbnb located on Parker Hill Farm in Springfield, Vermont. The property includes A/C, Wi-Fi, showers and flushing toilets. It even has a mini kitchen so you can practice your chef skills tent-side.
$200 per night at Airbnb

The South

A relaxed glamping tent near Pedernales Falls State Park
Airbnb/Ken
Sleeps: 2

You'll have access to your own grill, picnic table and a stocked community kitchen on this shared camping site in close proximity to a nearly 5,000-acre riverfront state park located about an hour from Austin, Texas. The campground amenities include a bath house with hot water (!), fire pit, charcoal grill, Wi-Fi and hiking trails.
$95 per night at Airbnb
A waterfront 1974 vintage trailer in Progress Park
Airbnb/Progress Park
Sleeps: 6

Enjoy everything you love about camping, but stay in this Louisville, Kentucky all-inclusive luxury Airstream, which has a full kitchen, heat, A/C, a private toilet, coffee and a ton of outdoor activities. Use the nearby beach to go swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding, or venture out to hike or fish in the pond.
$191 per night at Airbnb
A dockside camper perfect for solo travel
Airbnb/Andy
Sleeps: 1-2

Plan your next solo or couple's getaway in this small but mighty camper. It's only a mile from The Mother Vine, the oldest grape vine in North America and a 5-minute drive from historic downtown Manteo, North Carolina. Keep in mind that it comes with an outdoor shower.
$179 per night at Airbnb
A yurt-style tent near High Falls Lake
Airbnb
Sleeps: 6 (with additional sleeping options for kids available)

Those who love the water will find joy at this tent in Georgia that offers 300-degree lake views. Make sure to take advantage of the complimentary kayaks and paddle boards, along with a free introductory class on paddle boarding. It has a covered kitchen area, a full bathroom and a spa deck. In lieu of A/C, there are multiple fans to keep you cool during the warmer months.
$279 per night at Airbnb
A cozy cabin that looks just like a tent
Airbnb/Chelsey
Sleeps: 1-2

This Airbnb gives a major upgrade to a traditional camping tent. It features gorgeous views of Thunderhead Mountain and the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, which you can sit and admire for hours on the partially covered deck that also has a fire pit and grill. It has heat, A/C and a bathroom.
$247 per night at Airbnb

California and Washington State

A desert retreat with a ton of space
Airbnb
Sleeps: 11

With over 90 Joshua trees on the property and incredible mountain views, you'll want to stay forever in this Airbnb house seated on 5 acres of land. It has three queen beds, four full beds and three single beds. Whether you're planning a yoga retreat or getting together with some friends you haven't seen in a while, this spot is sure to impress, because you can get in the glamping spirit with the additional yurt and outdoor shower.
$536 per night at Airbnb
An Airstream super close to Joshua Tree National Park
Airbnb/Martin
Sleeps: 1-3

If desert mountain views and waking up to a beautiful sunrise sound like your idea of a good time, this Airbnb trailer was just made for you. It's located on 27 acres of quiet space and is close to Joshua Tree National Park so you can get your hike on. Some of the neat features you'll get to enjoy include large wooden decks, a jacuzzi, cowboy tub, outdoor shower and a built-in BBQ area complete with a propane grill.
$245 per night at Airbnb
A canvas wall tent on a sunny shared Montana campground
Airbnb/Nicolette
Sleeps: 2

Located in Montana's Paradise Valley, a major river valley of Yellowstone River, this unique tent Airbnb is a part of a larger campground which includes eight other sites occupied by other guests. There is a kitchen and bathrooms that are shared by everyone on the grounds. Enjoy mountain views while relaxing in the common outdoor space, which features picnic tables, an outdoor bar, fire pit and a grill.
$114 per night at Airbnb
A spacious tent nestled off-the-grid in the Canyonlands
Airbnb/Erik And Keshia
Sleeps: 2

This neat Airbnb runs completely off of solar power and collected water. Keep in mind there's no electricity, but the host provides a first aid kit, limited Wi-Fi, battery chargers, lanterns, LED string lights, candles and fans. Talk about really immersing yourself in nature! Take in truly magnificent views of the La Sal Mountains during the day and enjoy stargazing at night. Communal areas include a bathroom and outdoor kitchen.
$123 per night at Airbnb
An Airstream ideal for wine lovers
Airbnb/Eduardo
Sleeps: 3

Just steps away from the Freehand Cellars winery in Wapato, Washington, is this lavish trailer, which comes with a private deck, hot tub and fire pit (s'mores, anyone?). It's also surrounded by orchards and only a few minutes from the wine region. Amenities you'll love include a kitchenette, eating nook, bathroom, shower, a queen bed and smart TVs.
$146 per night at Airbnb
A home overlooking the Appalachian Mountains

The Best Airbnbs To Stay At In Lewisburg, West Virginia

