By now, you’re probably familiar with glamping, the act of glamorous camping. The portmanteau combines everything we love about camping — stargazing, hiking and making s’mores — with the type of luxurious accommodations that you might find in a nice hotel or even in your own home. And whether you’re new to camping or are a seasoned outdoor pro who simply wants to upgrade your next trip, there are thousands of Airbnbs that offer an outdoors-y experience and come equipped with a host of creature comforts. Instead of a DIY tent, you’ll be staying in renovated Airstreams, trailers and yurts that are big enough to fit actual furniture.
If you’re chasing an off-the-grid experience, you’re in the right place. Many of these Airbnbs retain elements of traditional campsites (such as shared outdoor bathrooms and showers) but with infinitely more comfortable sleeping conditions (hello, actual mattresses). But we made sure our list also includes home-like glamping options with amenities like comfortable beds, full kitchens and even hot tubs.
Below, we gathered 18 of the coolest and most glamp-orous (sorry, had to) Airbnbs around the U.S., all organized by region.
