Breville Bambino espresso <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JVD78TT?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65641883e4b0827ae614edbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65641883e4b0827ae614edbf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JVD78TT?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65641883e4b0827ae614edbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">machine</a>, Apple AirTag <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MX532AM-A-AirTag/dp/B0933BVK6T?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65641883e4b0827ae614edbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tracker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65641883e4b0827ae614edbf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MX532AM-A-AirTag/dp/B0933BVK6T?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65641883e4b0827ae614edbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">tracker</a>, Merrell Moab 3 hiking <a href="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:65641883e4b0827ae614edbf/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/moab-3/52481M.html?dwvar_52481M_color=J036287" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65641883e4b0827ae614edbf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:65641883e4b0827ae614edbf/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/moab-3/52481M.html?dwvar_52481M_color=J036287" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">shoe</a>, TheraGun percussive <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086Z6V3S6?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65641883e4b0827ae614edbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="massager" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65641883e4b0827ae614edbf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086Z6V3S6?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65641883e4b0827ae614edbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">massager</a>
If ever there was a time to do some serious shopping, it’s now. Cyber Monday deals are better than we could have imagined — and they’re only going to be live for a few more hours. To make sure you are maximizing your time, money and efforts, we’ve created a must-have, ultimate guide to the very best Cyber Monday sales of the year.

Pick up holiday gifts for loved ones, splurge on a beauty device you’ve been eyeing, upgrade your home with a new appliance or piece of furniture and feast your eyes on cute clothing to get you through the cold winter months and beyond. Either way, we’ve got you covered.

Below, we’ve got a one-stop shop with live sales from our favorite brands and retailers. Don’t waste your time digging through the internet when you can find all the information you need in one handy spot. Just make sure to keep checking back — we’ll be adding more deals as they go live.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

HuffPost Reader Favorites

1
Target
A wildly useful Apple AirTag (or four)
Drop one in your luggage, your purse or your car, or attach it to your keys or bicycle or whatever you may need to find again later, and this Apple AirTag will erase your worries by tracking the location of your item in Apple's Find My app. You can even tell it to play a sound so it's easier to find your things. It's completely encrypted for privacy and when it's far away, it can anonymously use a network of Apple devices to ping you its location. In addition to being water- and dust-resistant, it instantly connects with your network and you can assign each one a name to keep your most valuable belongings sorted.
One: $23.99 at Amazon (regularly $29)One: $23.99 at Target (regularly $29.99)Four-pack: $79.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)
2
Target
A wildly popular Dyson V8 on mega sale
Buy this beloved Dyson stick vacuum for one of the lowest sales we've seen — and get $25 back in the form of a Target gift card when you purchase from Target. This lightweight stick vac can do it all, from suctioning up dirt and debris from both carpets and hard floors to transforming into a hand-held vacuum with just the click of a button. Best of all, it's cordless, so you won't be encumbered or restricted with where you can use it (it's great for vacuuming cars and stairs, too). The filtration system captures allergens and dust so you don't just shoot dirty around your home as you clean. It comes with the multisurface main brush head as well as an interchangeable combination tool for smaller spaces, and runs for up to 40 minutes on a single charge — more than enough power for small homes and apartments.

You can also get the V8 Origin+ model, which also comes with a crevice tool, at Walmart.
$249.99 at Target (originally $429.99)$224.99 at Walmart (regularly $419.99)
3
Walmart
A much-loved portable Solo Stove smokeless fire pit
Have a toastier winter wherever you go with this bundle that includes a Solo Stove's Ranger 2.0 smokeless fire pit and a matching stand. With a 15-inch diameter — just the right size for both the backyard and for portability to campsites and friends' homes — this upgraded version has a removable base plate and ash tray for super easy cleaning. The design allows an airflow pattern that minimizes smoke so you won't smell like a campfire. Best of all, you can use firewood or small logs, and the stand means you can use it on even more surfaces without worrying about heat damage.
$185.49 at Walmart (originally $264.99)
4
Amazon
A 24-piece set of borosilicate glass food storage containers
If you'd love to make the switch from plastic food storage, this is a deal for you. It includes 12 borosilicate glass containers in sizes from one to 12 ounces, each with a matching lid with an airtight, locking lid. Unlike plastic, this premium glass won't absorb odors or stain and is dishwasher-safe. Both glass containers and lids nest for easy storage.
$17.59+ at Amazon (regularly $49.99)
5
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser
Considered by many to be the cream of the crop when it comes to water flossers, the Waterpik Aquarius is a countertop system that features enhanced pressure with 10 cleaning settings and a 360-degree rotating tip that ensures the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of the teeth. It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate gums and improve circulation. It's also one of two devices on this list to have the ADA Seal of Acceptance confirming its ability to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. You can get it for 20% offright now at Amazon
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
6
Amazon
A super-handy 10th-generation iPad with liquid retina display
For use on the go and around the house, you can't beat an iPad. This model has an A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch liquid retina display 64GB of storage, touch ID and front- and back-facing cameras, among other great features. It also comes in four beautiful colors, promises all-day battery life and lightning-fast internet connectivity for streaming and daily needs. We're getting one for my mom so she always has access to her email and photos of her grandchildren.
$349 at Amazon (regularly $449)
7
Amazon
A gorgeous Cuisinart cookset
This 11-piece Chef's Classic cookware set from Cuisinart is constructed with aluminum encapsulated bases and stainless steel that won't react with food or discolor. Measurement markings make cooking easy, and cleanup is simple, too: the set is dishwater-safe. Glass lids and riveted stay-cool handles made each piece feel luxurious.
$129.95 at Amazon (regularly $159-$179.95)
8
Amazon
A heated mattress pad
If you're already dreading the constant chill of a heavy winter, grab one of these heated mattress pads from Bedsure while they're on sale. It comes as small as a twin, but for sizes full through king, you can adjust the heat level of each half of the mattress pad individually to accommodate different preferences. Just like a regular mattress pad, these are quilted and machine-washable, and Bedsure says the coral fleece material is "luxuriously soft." There's also built-in overheating protection and a 10-hour auto-shutoff. Can you imagine how wonderful it will be to turn yours on before you crawl into bed this winter? Grab it in twin, twin XL, full, queen or king sizes.
$45.49+ at Amazon (regularly $59.99+)
9
Amazon
A powerful compact Ninja blender
This blender is beloved by multiple HuffPost editors. After my colleague Kristen Aiken — a culinary school grad and food editor, among other things — raved about her Ninja Foodi smoothie maker blender, senior editor Janie Campbell had to try it for herself. She agrees that it is truly is fantastic. It has a much more compact footprint than a Vitamix, and can be left out on the countertop, the blending jars are dishwasher-safe, and it blends seemingly everything.
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $119.99)$79.99 at Macy's (originally $119.99)
10
Amazon
The famous snail mucin power essence and moisturizer
Could Cosrx's Snail 96 serum be any more famous right now? We actually can't imagine it. Though snail mucin has long been used in cosmetics — decades ago, snail farmers in Chile noticed the nutrient-rich slime seemed to have healing and softening properties — this Korean beauty essence has gone insanely viral and has reviewers (and several HuffPosters) saying it changed their skin for the better.

The brand's Snail 92 All-In-One Cream also has a high concentration of snail filtrate. It's a hydrating gel-cream designed to calm, repair and sooth dry and sensitive skin. Grab one or both and see what all the fuss is about while they're on major sale.
SERUM: $13.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18-$25)CREAM: $11.59 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20-$25)
11
Amazon
Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day dry shampoo
Dry shampoo can be a real miracle on days when you don't have time to shower, and Living Proof's is among the cream of the crop. People really love it for its ability to refresh hair by absorbing oil and odors, essentially resetting it by making it look and feel clean again in seconds. "It's by far one of the best, if not the best, dry shampoos I've ever used," wrote one Amazon reviewer. It's also a bit of a splurge at non-Black Friday times, making this sale event a great time to snatch up a can for yourself.
$21 at Amazon (regularly $30)
12
Amazon
A supremely handy battery-powered Ring video doorbell
Deter package thieves, get alerts when you're away or speak to guests through this video doorbell from Ring that's on sale in both Venetian bronze and satin nickel finishes. It runs on rechargeable battery, so it doesn't need hardwiring (but it can be hardwired if you have existing wiring), and captures video in 1080p. Ring says this doorbell offers better motion detection, privacy zones, audio privacy and night vision than previous models.
$54.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99.99)
13
Amazon
A Brita XL with an Elite water filter
If you have a family to hydrate or simply feel like you're refilling your glass SO OFTEN, grab this large-capacity Brita water filter and container that actually won't take up your whole fridge (it's not even 6 inches wide) despite its 27-cup capacity. This model comes with Brita's upgrade filter, the Elite, which only needs to be replaced twice a year (!) and reduces lead by 99%. It also filters out the taste and odor of chlorine plus cadmium, mercury, benzene and asbestos — and you won't be buying plastic bottles. Win-win!
$33.56 at Amazon (regularly $50.99)
14
Amazon
A three-pack of very thick Merino wool socks
There's nothing overly glam about socks, but Merino wool socks can be really pricey and these are great. You'll get three pairs for less than the price of a fancy brand, and they've got a 4.5-star rating! Because they're technically hiking socks, they've also got a cushioned footbed and reinforced heel and toe areas.

Choose your size to see the Black Friday pricing.
$12.79 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY ABOUT $19.99)
15
Walmart
The famous and beloved Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner
It gets stains out of carpet and rugs with a spray-and-scrub brush that also vacuums up the dirty water into the dirty water tank. It may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we share with readers, and Amazon reviewers have given it 4.6 stars in gratitude. It also comes with a free bottle of stain-removing solution you can mix into the clean water tank.

(Note: The Walmart sale is on a black color that's exclusive to the big box retailer, but both the Amazon and Walmart models come with a three-inch tough stain tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot and Stain remover with Febreze, and work the same.)
$78 at Walmart (regularly $123.59)$89 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
16
Amazon
A highly-rated handheld clothing steamer
There's no easier and faster way to get your clothes looking fresh and pressed than with a handy steamer. This highly-rated and ultra-popular option at Amazon is currently 34% off, making it the best time to add it to your laundry repertoire. It has a capacity of 240 ml and can deliver up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming.
$22.39 at Amazon (regularly $33.99)
17
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort wireless noise cancelling headphones
These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones are a big investment, but one that is well worth it. They fit comfortably over my ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired, which is key while on a plane. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications. HuffPost readers can't get enough of these travel-friendly headphones. Get it for 29% off right now.
$249 at Amazon (regularly $349)
18
Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair is offering up to 70% off Black Friday sales on items like Egyptian-quality cotton sheet sets, wall art and TV stands. Be sure to check back for more Black Friday deals as the week progresses.
Shop the sale at Wayfair
19
Target
Target
Through Nov. 25, Target is offering deals across all major categories. Get up to 50% off on must-haves like air fryers, Calphalon cookware, AirPods and more. Keep checking back all week long to look at the deals to come.
Shop the sale at Target
20
J.Crew
J.Crew
No one does classic, stylish and beautifully-made clothing quite like J.Crew. This beloved brand has everything from closet staples to fun holiday attire on sale right now. Get up to 50% off almost everything as part of its Black Friday sale.
Shop the sale at J.Crew
21
Walmart
Walmart
Shop holiday gifts, stock up on hosting gear, pick up a cordless vacuum like this highly-rated one from Tineco or even matching family pajamas and save during Walmart’s Black Friday sale. This popular retailer is offering up to 65% off flash deals along with other seriously discounted items through Nov. 27.
Shop the sale at Walmart
22
Sephora
Sephora
Through Nov. 27, save up to 50% on some of Sephora’s bestselling products from brands like Tarte, Fresh, Lancome, Sunday Riley, Fenty Beauty and more. It’s the perfect time to stock up on hydrating lip balms for the cold winter season, active ingredient-rich serums, mascara, lipsticks and fragrances.
Shop the sale at Sephora
23
Amazon
Emme adult baby blanket
These lightweight muslin throw blankets are having a major moment. They're breezy, have just the right amount of cozy softness and texture, and you'll enjoy cozying up with this cutie all winter long and beyond. It's available for 50% off through Nov. 26 at Amazon.
Shop the sale at Amazon
24
Amazon
A premium renewed Vitamix Explorian professional-grade blender
If you need a large container, this 64-ounce blender gives you everything you love about the Explorian blender with even more capacity. It has 10 variable speeds, a pulse feature, strong stainless steel blades and that self-cleaning function we know and love. Through Nov. 27, you can save 34% on this high-end blender so you can make the perfect soups, smoothies, salsas and more.
$229.95 at Amazon (regularly $349.95)
25
Dermstore
Dermstore
Dermstore is offering up to 30% off its assortment of professional and prestige skin care, haircare, cosmetics, fragrances and devices through Nov. 27 with code JOY. Brands include celeb-faves Augustinus Bader, Supergoop! and NuFace, as well as TikTok must-haves Elemis, Olaplex, Peter Thomas Roth and many more.
Shop the sale at Dermstore
26
Amazon
A TheraGun Prime massage gun
Give the gift of comfort with this popular and highly-rated percussive massage device. It comes with four attachments and can be operated at five different speeds for a spa-like deep tissue massage from the comfort of home. It's available at Amazon for 29% off through Nov. 27.
$189 at Amazon (regularly $299)
27
Amazon
TheraFace Pro
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create an eight-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy helps to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring decreases inflammation, while a hot ring eases pain and a cleansing ring helps to get a deeper clean for fresh, renewed skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease. Through Nov. 27, save 20% on this popular device.
$319 at Amazon (regularly $399)
28
Dermstore
Elemis Pro-Collagen Green Fig cleansing balm
You've probably heard the hype about this cleansing balm, and I'm here to confirm that the rumors are true. It is exceptional. It melts away dirt, grime, makeup and more easily and quickly while leaving skin smooth and soft, with a delectable glow. It's a great gift for just about anybody and perfectly sized for a stocking. You can get it for 25% off at Dermstore through Nov. 27 with code JOY.
$51 at Dermstore (originally $68)
29
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Who doesn't love Anthropologie's gorgeous clothing, home goodies, skin care items and more? They truly are a one-stop shop for the sophisticated and cool. Right now, get 30% off sitewide on pieces like this cropped mixed-plaid sweater. Check back over the weekend for updated sales.
Shop the sale at Anthropologie
30
Zappos
Zappos
Zappos is a one-stop shop for footwear, apparel and accessories for every occasion for the whole family, and their Black Friday event does not disappoint. Through Nov. 23, get up to 50% off goods like this versatile backpack from Topo Designs. On Nov. 24, boots, outerwear and fall clearance items will be up to 50% off and from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, you can get up to 60% off sitewide.
Shop the sale at Zappos
31
Tushy
Tushy Spa 3.0 bidet
Join the legions of people who are now avid bidet users and get this easy-to-use, adjustable bidet for your own toilet. It's easy to install and has both warm or cool water options that leave you feeling fresh as a daisy. From Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, get 30% off bidets and bundles with code ADDTOFART. From Nov. 27 through Nov. 28, keep those same deals going plus the addition of a free ornament with code CYBERBUMDAY at checkout.
$111.30 at Tushy (regularly $159)
32
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
To give someone the gift of The Citizenry's beloved linen sheets set is to love them. And that includes purchasing a little something for yourself. I own and adore this stonewashed linen sheet set and I think it blows every other linen sheets set clear out of the water. Aside from that, their entire home collection is as elegant and timeless as can be. You will never regret splurging on a little something from The Citizenry. Through Nov. 28, they're offering up to 35% off sitewide, making it the perfect time to snag these beauties. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds from Nov. 24 sales will go to Education for All, an NGO that helps to advance young girls' education in rural Morocco.
Shop the sale at The Citizenry
33
Madewell
Madewell
Find something for everyone on your list from Madewell's beloved denim to must-have accessories. Through Nov. 22, get 40% off all purchases like the brand’s bestselling, curvy-friendly straight-leg jean, and from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, get 50% off when you shop. (Some exceptions apply.)
Shop the sale at Madewell
34
Courant
Courant
Courant is hosting its biggest sale of the season with 20% off linen-wrapped devices and 25% off leather goods through Nov. 27. These wireless charging pads are as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional and easy to use.
Shop the sale at Courant
35
Parachute
Parachute
There's nothing dreamier than a good bathrobe, and the unisex Cloud Cotton robe from Parachute has long been on my wishlist. It comes in a lovely array of muted colors in sizes XS–3X. During the brand's Black Friday sale, you can save 20% off your orders. Just head on over through Nov. 27 to save. Between this and their bedding, towels and more, you'll be set for years to come.
Shop the sale at Parachute
36
Merrell
Merrell
You can always count on Merrell for high-performance shoes for men and women. They're ideal for those who spend a lot of time in the great outdoors. Through Dec. 1, you can get Merrell's popular staple shoes like the Moab 3 for 30% off. From Nov. 24 through Dec. 2, popular styles like the Hut Moc and Antora will be up to 60% off, so make sure your eyes are peeled all week long.
Shop the sale at Merrell
37
Amazon
Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine
Unfortunately for you, I'm about to toot my own horn. I got this espresso machine for my partner last Christmas and it was the hit of the season. It's definitely a splurge, but it was worth every penny to see how happy it made her. It's a must for big-time coffee enthusiasts, and I can confirm that despite daily use for nearly a year, it's as good as new. You can save 20% on one at Amazon from Nov. 26 through Dec. 11.
$399 at Amazon (regularly $499)

Home

1
Calpak
Calpak
Everything at Calpak helps you get ready to hit the road, whether you need new luggage, a fun lunchbox or handy packing cubes. Starting now, everything is on sale, so hurry on over and get the goods while it lasts.
Shop the sale at Calpak
2
Buffy
Buffy
Splurge on a new duvet or other delightful bedding during Buffy's big sale week. From Nov. 22 through Nov. 28, get 20% off sitewide and up to 50% off on bundles.

Shop the sale at Buffy
3
Casper
Casper
Get the best sleep of your life and invest in this highly-rated mattress from Casper. It's made to keep the bed cool and comfortable and support a good night's sleep. It's available in five different sizes. Through Nov. 30, get up to 25% off sitewide.
Shop the sale at Casper
4
Michaels
Michaels
'Tis the season! Shoppers can get up to 60% off on all Christmas Trees by Ashland through Nov. 26.
Shop the sale at Michaels
5
Revival
Revival
Revival is running a major tiered sale on its beautiful rugs through Nov. 27. Get 10% off when you spend up to $499, 15% off when you spend between $500 and $999, 20% off when you spend between $1,000 to $1,999 and 25% off when you spend $2,000 or more. From washable to jute or even vintage rugs, they have it all.
Shop the sale at Revival
6
Interior Define
Interior Define
Interior Define's home products are made with high-quality materials and great construction and are built to last. These are timeless items that are meant to be lived in. Through Nov. 27, shoppers can take 20% off orders under $3,000 or 25% off orders over $3,000. Trade customers can take 25% off of all purchases.
Shop the sale at Interior Define
7
Schoolhouse
Schoolhouse
This lighting and lifestyle company is all about purposeful design, and that includes classic lighting, unique homewares and more. Through Nov. 27, get 20% off sitewide.
Shop the sale at Schoolhouse
8
Coyuchi
Coyuchi
From Nov. 22 through Nov. 27, Coyuchi will be offering 25% off sitewide plus free shipping. Additionally, shoppers will be able to snag a free waffle kitchen towel with a purchase of $300 or more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Shop the sale at Coyuchi
9
Ruggable
Ruggable
This whimsical rug is one of Ruggable's many bestsellers. Check out their entire selection of washable rugs and save while you can. From Nov. 22 through Nov. 29, get up to 25% off sitewide with code BF23.
Shop the sale at Ruggable
10
The Six Bells
The Six Bells
Looking for some new home decor or perhaps some serving ware to get you through the holidays? Check out The Six Bells' country-mart themed items. From Nov. 24 through Nov. 29, get up to 50% off sitewide.
Shop the sale at The Six Bells
11
Casetify
Casetify
Get ready to buy more and save more during Casetify's sitewide sale through Nov. 27. Buy one and get 15% off, buy two and get 25% off, buy three and get 30% off.
Shop the sale at Casetify
12
Artifact Uprising
Artifact Uprising
From holiday cards to family albums, Artifact Uprising makes it easy. Get 15% off sitewide and 20% off holiday cards on Nov. 24. Get 20% off sitewide and 25% off holiday cards on Nov. 27.
Shop the sale at Artifact Uprising
13
Society6
Society6
Stock up on wall art, home decor and other lifestyle goodies from through Nov. 30 at Society6. You'll be able to get up to 50% off sitewide, making it the perfect time to grab a little something to perk up your home.
Shop the sale at Society6
14
Hatch
Hatch
I swear by my Hatch Restore 2. It's the perfect nightlight and morning alarm and looks surprisingly elegant. Through Nov. 27, get $40 off the Restore 2, $15 off the Rest 2nd Gen and Rest+ and $12 off Riot & Rest Go Bundle. Over at Amazon, you can save $30 on the Restore 2 and $10 on the Rest Fam.
Shop the sale at HatchShop the sale at Amazon
15
Simplehuman
Simplehuman
You can never go wrong with Simplehuman's elegantly designed and high-quality bath, kitchen and home essentials. Through Nov. 27, get 30% off an assortment of their best-selling goods.
Shop the sale at Simplehuman
16
P.F. Candle Co.
P.F. Candle Co.
Get up to 40% off delightful home fragrance items from P.F. Candle Co. from Nov. 24 through Nov. 30. They make great stocking stuffersand gifts to self. Orders over $65 will get free shipping as well.
Shop the sale at P.F. Candle Co.
17
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Is there anything more delectable than a set of ultra-soft and cozy towels? They make a great gift (and gift-to-self), especially for people who are looking to upgrade their home essentials. Get them and everything else at Brooklinen for a whopping 25% off right now. Their entire collection is swoon-worthy.


Shop the sale at Brooklinen
18
Burrow
Burrow
Available in four colors with two different leg finish options, this Burrow couch is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their lounge seating. It's plush, comfortable and looks great with a wide range of design aesthetics. If you're in the market, consider this your sign to take the leap. Through Nov. 21, you can get up to $1,000 off with code BF23. (HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian is a fan of the brand.)
Get $500 off at Burrow
19
Pretty Rugged
Pretty Rugged
Stay warm and cozy with one of Pretty Rugged's spill-proof faux fur blankets. Get 30% off sitewide Nov. 22-27.
Shop the sale at Pretty Rugged
20
Fable Pets
Fable Pets
Give the animal lover in your life a delightful new dog walking accessories set from Fable Pets this holiday season. It includes a leash, collar, waste bag holder and wipes. Through Dec. 4, you can save up to 35% on all sets at Fable Pets with code BFCM2023.
Shop the sale at Fable Pets
21
Diggs
Diggs
Whether it's the popular and classic Revol Dog Crate or the chic Evolv Dog Crate, Diggs' crates are as safe as they are convenient and stylish. Your pup will feel right at home in one of these. Through Nov. 26, get 25% off sitewide with the code BF25. On Nov. 27, get 25% off sitewide with code CYBER25.
Shop the sale at Diggs

Beauty

1
Dr. Jart+
Dr. Jart+
Dr. Jart+ is a wildly popular option for innovative and effective Korean beauty products. From Nov. 23 through Nov. 25, get 30% off sitewide plus free shipping and a free gift set that includes three full-size items. From Nov. 26 through Nov. 28, get 30% off sitewide plus free shipping and three full-size items on orders over $60.

Shop the sale at Dr. Jart+
2
SkinStore
SkinStore
Save on some of your fave beauty products during SkinStore's Black Friday Sales. Get up to 30% off sitewide using code JOYthrough Nov. 29.
Shop the sale at SkinStore
3
M.A.C.Cosmetics
M.A.C.Cosmetics
Stock up on some new makeup goodies and save from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28. Enjoy 30% off all products both in stores and online.
Shop the sale at M.A.C.Cosmetics
4
Dermalogica
Dermalogica
Through Nov. 29, enjoy tiered savings on some of Dermalogica's must-have, cult-fave beauty products. Spend $50 and get two free minis, spend $100 and get 4 free minis and spend $150 and get six minis and a reusable gift bag.
Shop the sale at Dermalogica
5
Vegamour
Vegamour
Concerned about thinning hair? Vegamour products are beloved by people going through hair shifts and are worth a shot. Now through Nov. 23, get 25% off one-time purchases and 30% off new subscriptions. From Nov. 24 through Nov. 25, get 35% off plus a free gift. From Nov. 26 through Nov. 27, get 35% off sitewide and 40% off new subscriptions. From Nov. 28 through Dec. 3, get 25% off sitewide plus a free gift with purchases over $100.
Shop the sale at Vegamour
6
Eighth Day
Eighth Day
When it comes to anti-aging skin care serums, I and others consider this one from Eighth Day to be the cream of the crop, but it comes at quite the price. It's a wildly potent serum, made with a unique blend of peptides, growth factors and other skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, glycolic acid and so much more. It has a very unique formula that can deliver real results with consistent use. Through Nov. 24, get 20% off all products and get a mini Regenerative Serum with any purchase over $200. From Nov. 25 through Nov. 28, get 20% off all products and get a travel-size Reparative Moisturizer with any purchase over $350.
Shop the sale at Eighth Day
7
Native
Native
Native's “clean” body care products are beloved by skin care enthusiasts. Through Nov. 27, get 30% off orders over $25.

Shop the sale at Native+
8
K18
K18
Bottle blondes know the secret to healthy, vibrant hair is K18 products. Through Nov. 27, get a full-sized pH shampoo with any order over $100 with code BFCM.
Shop the sale at K18
9
Tarte
Tarte
If you've been curious about Tarte's iconic Amazonian clay collection, now is the right time to try it out. Through Nov. 26, get. 30% off with code CYBERSZN.
Shop the sale at Tarte
10
Laneige
Laneige
Lip sleeping mask obsessives, we march at dawn! Through Nov. 28, get 25% off sitewide at Laneige and receive exclusive gifts with purchase. On Nov. 24, get a free seven-piece gift set plus a hair clip with any order over $65 with code EXTRAS. From Nov. 25 through Nov. 26, get a free five-piece hydration gift with a holographic pouch with any order over $60 with code HYDRATE. From Nov. 27 through Nov. 28, get a free six-piece gift with any purchase over $60 or a free eight-piece gift plus a satin eye mask with any purchase over $75 with code CYBERGLOW.
Shop the sale at Laneige
11
Lyma
Lyma Laser
This first-of-its-kind at-home laser promises to be an easy addition to a skin care regime — it’s lightweight and portable, and using it won’t feel like a heavy lift. Lyma promises its laser will give your skin all the benefits of an in-office treatment, including improving the appearance of wrinkles, skin elasticity, texture, tone and more. It uses a patented lens technology that diffuses micro-dots of invisible light over a large surface. The internal lens emits a cold beam of light that penetrates deeply through the layers of the skin, and promises to “reset” cells without causing irritation or redness. Through Nov. 30, you can get 20% off the Lyma laser starter kit, which adds up to major savings at this big price point.
Shop the sale at Lyma
12
Sulwhasoo
Sulwhasoo
Find out what all the fuss is about and try a few of these popular K-beauty staples. Through Nov. 26, get 20% off all orders excluding sets. From Nov. 27 through Nov. 28, get 25% off all orders, including sets.
Shop the sale at Sulwhasoo
13
Amazon
A smart Levoit OasisMist 1000S tower humidifier
Levoit calls this machine OasisMist, and we can see why. With a large capacity of 10 liters, a 360-degree nozzle, remote and smartphone and voice control, plus an easy top-fill design, this humidifier is a dream. It can deliver mist for up to 100 hours, perfect for anyone who suffers dry skin in cooler temps or lives in a dry climate. It can effectively humidify a large space, making it ideal for family rooms, dens and beyond. Most intriguingly, Levoit says this has an internal water softener to minimize mineral buildup and a self-cleaning water tank that helps prevents mold growth. Will wonders never cease!!!
$127.50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149.99)
14
Crown Affair
Crown Affair
I always considered myself low maintenance about my hair, but since discovering Crown Affair products I'm all about the splurge. Gift your loved ones a hair care set to make them feel like their most glamorous selves. Get 30% off when you use the Build Your Ritual on-site bundling tool to buy three products from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27. Get a limited-edition pouch as a gift with a purchase on Nov. 24 and a mini cleansing scrub for all orders over $50 on Nov. 27.
Shop the sale at Crown Affair
15
Glossier
Glossier
Glossier's biggest sale of the year is here. Get up to 30% off all orders over $100 from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27.
Shop the sale at Glossier
16
Merit
Merit
Beauty and skin care devotees alike could all use a little Merit in their lives, and it's even more exciting when it's deeply discounted. From Nov. 22 through Nov. 26, get 20% off sitewide.
Shop the sale at Merit
17
Herbivore Botanicals
Herbivore Botanicals
Through Nov. 28, get 25% off sitewide and orders over $100 can choose a deluxe serum to add onto their order. As if that weren't enough, all tools are $10. Just be sure to remember to use code CYBER at checkout to get your skin care goodies.
Shop the sale at Herbivore Botanicals
18
Amazon
Eve Lom The Original balm cleanser
This cult-fave cleansing balm is beloved by skin care devotees. It has a gorgeous texture that melts off makeup, dirt and grime, leaving skin feeling silky smooth without stripping it of its natural moisture barrier. It's 20% off at Amazon right now.
$32.56 at Amazon (regularly $41)
19
Amazon
A Medicube Age-R Booster H device
I have been itching to get my hands on this popular K-beauty skin care device from Medicube. It promises to help your skin better and more deeply absorb your skin care products, maximizing their efficaciousness. If you're curious, now's the time to shop, because now through Nov. 24, you can get 27% off Age-R items like this booster plus an additional 5% coupon offer at checkout.
$207.35 at Amazon (regularly $299)
20
Ceremonia
Ceremonia
We love a good tiered sale and Ceremonia is making it easy to shop their gorgeous selection of sumptuous hair products and save up to 25%. Through Nov. 27, get 15% off when you purchase two items using the code 15OFF, get 20% off when you buy three items with code 20OFF and get 25% off when you buy four or more items with code 25OFF.
Shop the sale at Ceremonia

Kitchen

1
Caraway
Caraway ceramic cookware set
While on the extravagant side, a new cookware set is always an incredible gift (or gift-to-self). These pots and pans from Caraway are as gorgeous as they are wonderfully functional and high-quality. The set includes everything a home cook needs to make their fave meals and comes in a pretty wide range of lovely colors. Through December 31, Caraway is offering tiered savings. Save 10% on orders over $85, 15% off orders over $425 and 20% off orders over $525.
Shop the sale at Caraway
2
Material
Material
Whether you’re getting ahead of holiday shopping or planning to refresh your kitchen for the new year ahead, this is the perfect time to shop Material's gorgeous wares. They're offering a tiered sale through Nov. 28, so you can save up to 25% off dreamy kitchen must-haves. Get 15% off orders up to $100, 20% off orders between $100 and $299 and 25% off orders of $300 and more.
Shop the sale at Material
3
Amazon
Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV coffee maker (30% off list price
The Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV coffee maker, which you may have seen all over social media recently, is 30% off for Black Friday and already on sale.T his 10-cup coffee maker is handmade in the Netherlands and makes brewing a breeze. It produces up to 40 ounces of coffee in four to six minutes with the push of one switch, making sure you don’t disturb anyone (or yourself ― sometimes you just need silence in the mornings). It also features a hot plate to keep your coffee warm and it has an automatic off switch after 100 minutes.
$251+ AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $359.99-$379.99)
4
Amazon
Ember smart mug
This game-changing mug can keep hot drinks hot no matter how distracted your morning becomes. It's a great gift for parents of young kids. It pairs with an app that can even check the temperature for you. It'll be on sale at Amazon through Nov. 25.
$109.46+ at Amazon (regularly $139.95+)
5
BruMate
BruMate
From coolers to coffee tumblers, BruMate has it all. Up your hydration game and keep your drinks cool come summer. You'll be glad you had the foresight to save months in advance. Save 25% off sitewide from Nov. 22 through Nov. 27.
Shop the sale at BruMate
6
Bruvi
Bruvi
Elevate your coffee experience with this unique single-serve brewing system that can make seven different drinks and offers a responsible pod disposal option. Through Nov. 27, get 50% off the Bruvi Bundle with code FRIYAY15.
Shop the sale at Bruvi
7
Brightland
Brightland
Is there anything more elegant than fancy olive oil? It makes a great hostess gift or stocking stuffer for the foodie in your life. Through Nov. 27, get up to 30% off plus free shipping when you take advantage fo their tiered deals. Spend $100 to get 20% off, spend $200 to get 25% off and spend $300 to get 30% off.
Shop the sale at Brightland
8
Fly By Jing
Fly By Jing
If you love spicy foods (or know someone who does) then you can't miss Fly By Jing's selection of sauces and chilis. Through Nov. 27, get up to 60% off select products and an additional 20% off for Tastemaker Club members.
Shop the sale at Fly By Jing

Style

1
Quince
Quince
When it comes to classic cashmere staples, no one does it better than Quince. Their prices are unbeatable and their silhouettes never go out of style. I always stock up at the start of the cold weather season. From Nov. 22 through Nov. 27, they will be having six days of flash sales, with a new 24-hour-long sale being announced each day. Make sure you check in with them over the course of the week to save on discounts ranging from 40% to 60% off.

Shop the sale at Quince
2
Vionic
Vionic
Find out why everyone you know is wearing Vionic shoes when you pick up a pair of these cool and comfortable styles for yourself. (The brand has been previously recommended to HuffPost by podiatrists.) They're stylish, timeless and come in a range of styles so you can fit the one that best fits your aesthetic. Best of all, you know they're going to be comfortable to wear and easy on your foot. Through Nov. 26, get up to 30% off select styles. From Nov. 27 through Nov. 29, get 55% off select styles.
Shop the sale at Vionic
3
Naadam
Naadam
Cozy up on soft cashmere all winter long and save when you head over to shop at Naadam. Through Nov. 26, get up to 40% off sidewide. From Nov. 27 through Nov. 29, get 50% off plus an additional 10% off orders over $300.
Shop the sale at Naadam
4
Naturalizer
Naturalizer
Naturalizer's shoes are as comfy as it gets without sacrificing style. Through Nov. 25, get up to 50% off select styles — just what we need for upcoming holiday parties.
Shop the sale at Naturalizer
5
Third Love
ThirdLove
Third Love gained fame for offering half-cup and extended sizing on their ultra-comfy and stylish bras that fit everybody. If you're in need of a restock, this is the place to go. Through Nov. 26, get up to 70% off sitewide, plus 25% off when you spend $150. From Nov. 28 through Dec. 1, get up to 70% off sitewide, plus 25% off whethe n you spend $150.




Shop the sale at Third Love
6
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover
Find out just why these bags are beloved around the internet when you purchase one (or two) for yourself. From Nov. 21 through Nov. 29, get 25% off all full-priced items like the bestselling neoprene Dakota backpack.
Shop the sale at Dagne Dover
7
Lane Bryant
Lane Bryant
Through Nov. 26, get 50% off clothes, accessories, jammies and more both in-store and online at Lane Bryant. Time to give your closet a major face lift with these tried-and-true beauties.


Shop the sale at Lane Bryant
8
Richer Poorer
Richer Poorer
I'm a big fan of this brand's high-end athleisure, especially their sweatsuits. They're thick, comfy and I can attest to the fact that they stand the test of time despite years of use. Snag your own pair during their Black Friday sale, from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27, and get 40% off sitewide.
Shop the sale at Richer Poorer
9
Dr. Scholl's
Dr. Scholl's
From Nov. 21 through Nov. 27, get 65% off everything and get free shipping at Dr. Scholl's. Save on footwear, accessories and more for the whole family.
Shop the sale at Dr. Scholls
10
Fabletics
Fabletics
Stock up on all the cutest activewear at Fabletics and get major savings. From Nov. 23 through Nov. 26, get 60% off sitewide plus $25 off onesies. From Nov. 27 through Nov. 28, get 60% off sitewide plus up to 80% off select items and cyber bundles. From Nov. 29 through Dec. 5, get 40% off sitewide and up to 70% off sale items.
Shop the sale at Fabletics
11
Favorite Daughter
Favorite Daughter
From office staples to chic dresses for a night on the town, Favorite Daughter is the place to go for stylish, cool-girl clothes. From Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, get 25% off sitewide.
Shop the sale at Favorite Daughter
12
Chaco's
Chaco's
Chaco's is the place to go for comfy, all-terrain shoes that are cute, fun and versatile, from boots to sandals and cozy slip-ons. From Nov. 24 through Nov. 27, they'll be offering 30% off sitewide with code GIVINGCHACO.
Shop the sale at Chaco's
13
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
When it comes to athleisure and activewear, it doesn't get much better than Girlfriend Collective. Their high quality materials, adorable styles and inclusive sizing makes them an absolute must. From Nov. 24 through Nov. 28, get 35% off sitewide plus a gift with purchase.
Shop the sale at Girlfriend Collective
14
Nordstrom
Ugg Cozy Slipper
Available in four colors, this deliciously cozy slipper from Ugg is about to become your winter house shoe staple. It has a soft, warm shearling interior and cushy insole that will keep your little toes warm and toasty no matter how frigid the temperatures get. It's available in sizes 5–12.
$69.99 at Nordstrom (regularly $100)
15
AG Jeans
AG Jeans
From denim to winter layering to basics and beyond, AG Jeans has lovely options for both men and women. Their Black Friday sale will be running from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28, during which time you can get 30% off sitewide plus additional surprise doorbuster deals.

Shop the sale at AG Jeans
16
Cotton On
Cotton On
I'm a longtime fan of this Aussie brand and am thrilled to see it growing stateside. From Nov. 23 through Nov. 25, get 40% off sitewide on pieces like this cozy washed hoodie. If that's not enough, you can get up to 70% off from Nov. 26 through Nov. 27. Cotton On members can get exclusive access to the Black Friday sale through Nov. 22.
Shop the sale at Cotton On
17
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand
Who doesn't love a fresh pair of jeans? From Nov. 21 through Nov. 29, get 40% off denim and all other items sitewide.
Shop the sale at Lucky Brand
18
Eberjay
Eberjey
I love soft Eberjey pajamas and intimates, but the price point often keeps me away. That makes this the perfect time to splurge on these cuties. Through Nov. 27, get 25% off sitewide (excluding silk styles) with the code COZY25. From Nov. 24 through Nov. 27, get up to 40% off select styles.
Shop the sale at Eberjey
19
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
Pick up a little something to upgrade your closet at Vince Camuto. Starting now through Nov. 23, get 30% off sitewide with code CYBERPREVIEW. On Nov. 24, get up to 50% off on Doorbusters and 40% off sitewide with code CYBER. From Nov. 25 through. Nov. 26 get 40% off sitewide with code CYBER. From Nov. 26 through Nov. 27 get up to 50% off on Doorbusters and 40% off sitewide with code CYBER.
Shop the sale at Vince Camuto

Kids

1
Melissa & Doug
Melissa & Doug
This beloved toy brand will be offering 30% off their website from Nov. 22 through Nov. 27. Additionally, select toys will be up to 15% off on Amazon on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Shop the sale at Melissa & DougShop the sale at Amazon
2
Hanna Andersson
Hanna Andersson
When it comes to family dressing, it doesn't get much sweeter than Hanna Andersson, and luckily for us all their sales are unbeatable. Through Nov. 27, enjoy 50% off site-wide. Keep your eyes peeled on the 28th, because the brand will be offering additional surprise deals.
Shop the sale at Hanna Andersson

Health and Wellness

1
Satisfyer
Satisfyer
Whether you're planning on getting a sexy gift for your partner or want to gift yourself a new sex toy, Satisfyer is a great place to check out. The brand is offering 30% off sitewide from Nov. 24 through Nov. 27.
Shop the sale at Satisfyer
2
Amazon
Peloton stationary bike
Through Nov. 28, get 24% off this cult-fave stationary bike. It features a variety of unique features like a multi-touchscreen, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-quality front-facing camera and built-in microphone. You’ll need to purchase a membership separately in order to gain unlimited access to a massive library of exercise content, including cycling, yoga and strength classes lead by expert instructors. It's got everything you need for a full body workout in a variety of different fitness genres.
$1,095 at Amazon (regularly $1,445)
3
Oura
Oura
Oura is the place to go for a smart ring. It can track over 20 biometric signals from your finger alone. Through November 27, get $30 off black and silver rings, $50 off Stealth and brushed titanium rings, $70 off gold rings and $100 off rose gold rings.
Shop the sale at Oura
4
Thinx
Thinx
Thinx are washable, reusable undies that provide protection against period and bladder leaks. Starting now, get 25% off select styles and 50% off last-call items with code CYBER25.
Shop the sale at Thinx
5
Hydragun
Hydragun
Few things feel as delicious as being able to take care of your aches and pains from the comfort of home with a massage gun or other body-loving deviecs. Now through Nov. 26, use code BLACKFRIDAY to get 10% off items like a massager, StretchPad and personal home sauna. From Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, Use code CYBERMONDAY to save 10% on these must-haves.
Shop the sale at Hydragun
6
Pvolve
Pvolve
This celeb-loved workout is a great way to get the blood flowing and increase strength levels. Through Nov. 29, get 20% off site-wide with the code HOLIDAY20.
Shop the sale at Pvolve

Travel

1
Away
Away
If you've been on the fence about jumping on the Away suitcase trend, now's the time to get on board. Dip your toes in with their wildly popular carry-on suitcase, now available in a shiny new chrome chrome color (though you can also purchase it in one of their classic hues). This is the brand's biggest sale of the year and you can get 20% off all suitcases, in every style, size and color through Nov. 27.
Shop the sale at Away
2
Turtl
Turtl
Trtl's travel pillow can be a game-changer on long-haul flights, road trips and other journeys. It perfectly supports the neck and helps you get meaningful rest while on the move. Through Nov. 28, get 15% off individual purchases and up to 40% off on bundles.
Shop the sale at Turtl
3
Cabeau
Cabeau
From Nov. 24 through Nov. 27, get 25% off sitewide at Cabeau on travel must-haves like pillows, comfy accessories and more.

Shop the sale at Cabeau

