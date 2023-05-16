ShoppingSleepfansbedroom

The Best Bedroom Fans For Cool And Comfortable Sleep, According To Reviews

Stay cool at night with these tower and tabletop fans.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dreo-Velocity-Oscillating-Bladeless-DR-HTF007/dp/B09MKPDJRT?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=645e3b6de4b094269bb3be78%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dreo Nomad One tower fan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645e3b6de4b094269bb3be78" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Dreo-Velocity-Oscillating-Bladeless-DR-HTF007/dp/B09MKPDJRT?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=645e3b6de4b094269bb3be78%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Dreo Nomad One tower fan</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HONEYWELL-Dreamweaver-Sleep-Fan-Black/dp/B07M5N3KFQ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=645e3b6de4b094269bb3be78%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Honeywell Dreamweaver personal fan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645e3b6de4b094269bb3be78" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/HONEYWELL-Dreamweaver-Sleep-Fan-Black/dp/B07M5N3KFQ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=645e3b6de4b094269bb3be78%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Honeywell Dreamweaver personal fan</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Honeywell-Quiet-Whole-Room-Tower/dp/B01N2P6V5P?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=645e3b6de4b094269bb3be78%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Honeywell QuietSet tower fan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645e3b6de4b094269bb3be78" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Honeywell-Quiet-Whole-Room-Tower/dp/B01N2P6V5P?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=645e3b6de4b094269bb3be78%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Honeywell QuietSet tower fan</a>
Amazon
A Dreo Nomad One tower fan, Honeywell Dreamweaver personal fan and Honeywell QuietSet tower fan

As the self-proclaimed president of the hot sleepers club, my favorite hack for getting less-sweaty z’s at night is to use a fan to keep my room cool.

This also eliminates the need to keep my AC unit running for hours and saves some money in the process. A breezy bedroom fan paired with breathable sheets designed with hot sleepers in mind is a winning combo.

But since there are tons of fans on the market, we searched all corners of Amazon to find the best ones, according to reviewers who also swear by them for sleeping through the night. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Pelonis 40-inch oscillating tower fan
This is the fan that saves me every summer, and its narrow design makes it perfect for small spaces. It has three preset modes: natural, which mimics the less-predictable rhythm of an outdoor breeze; sleep, which starts off strong and slows down gradually as you drift off; and normal, which is, well, normal. It also has three intensity settings (low, middle, and high), along with an “eco” energy-saving setting. It also comes with a battery-operated remote control.

Promising review: "I have tried multiple different fans for when I sleep. I bought this one and had my first FULL night of sleep in years. Works amazing. Definitely recommend this fan for anyone who is looking for one." — Gammie
$59.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Lasko pedestal fan
If you prefer a classic pedestal fan with exposed blades, this oscillating model from Lasko fits the bill. The stand can be adjusted up to 54.5 inches tall and the fan has low, medium and high speed settings.

Promising review: "I had one of these before that lasted like a decade so getting another one was a no brainer. I have tinnitus and need a lot of white noise to help me sleep and this fan does just that. Not only does it give me the sounds I need but it's like a tornado of wind when you turn it on, you will feel it across the room no problems. It's amazing." — Chris
$39.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Honeywell QuietSet fan
This 40-inch oscillating remote control tower fan has five settings, including power cool, refresh, white noise, calm and sleep. You can even customize the dimness of the control panel so it doesn't keep you up at night. It operates quietly while still giving off powerful air flow as you slumber.

Promising review: "Our bedroom is hotter than the rest of the house and our overhead fan wasn’t cutting it. We have an old ac unit and can’t shell out the money to replace it right now. This fan was a major improvement to the room temp and helps me and my partner sleep. I put it on power chill at night, and the white noise is an added benefit for sound sleep. Highly recommend, I also like that it is easy to move. I sometimes move it to my office when I work from home, and when I use my under desk treadmill." — Alexa Rimmer
$61.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Lasko oscillating tower fan
This 42-inch tower fan has three adjustable speeds and a remote control so you don't have to leave your cozy bed to operate it. It provides widespread oscillation to keep your entire bedroom cool while you sleep and even has an energy-saving timer that shuts it off after a max of 7.5 hours.

Promising review: "I loved this fan so much I bought two of them! It is very slim in its design and doesn’t take up a lot of space but with the oscillate mode, it can cool down a whole room. It’s not super loud, and makes a soothing white noise sound - which is great for people with tinnitus when going to bed. The remote works from far away and the hour intervals you can set up for the fan are great for sleep." — Catparents
$62.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Vornado 460 whole room air circulator
Make space on your nightstand or dresser for this Vornado air circulator that's specifically designed to move air up to 70 feet around your whole room. It has a three-speed manual control so you can customize how much air you want while you sleep. It's surprisingly small — only about 11 inches in height — given how powerful it is.

Promising review: "Ive been looking for the bed fan that blows my hair back when I am sleeping, this is it. Since i was a kid I have always needed a fan to sleep, but always felt the wind speed was never enough. I have been through countless fans to try and meet my fan speed needs, all have failed. I have finally found the bed fan that makes me sleep faster and better. If your looking for that powerful fan to help you sleep, this is it. I have now bought two more for living room and kitchen, just for air flow. Trust me, this is the fan your looking for." — Michael
$49.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Honeywell Dreamweaver fan
Functioning as both a fan and a pink noise sound machine (pink noise is a balanced mix of low and high frequencies), this unique tabletop device from Honeywell oscillates to push air around the whole room. It's about seven inches in height.

Promising review: "My bf is a super light sleeper, and HATES my kids noise machine, and our ceiling fan crackles when the a/c comes on, and he is up to almost any noise. This fan has been great - he sleeps way better, and we're cooler too." — jcklecka
$56.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Dreo Nomad One tower fan
This floor tower fan has a powerful, supercharged electric motor that distributes air cool enough for even the warmest of nights. It stands 36 inches tall, comes with a remote control and oscillates 90 degrees.

Promising review: "I've had this fan for a week and I love it. Currently it's in the corner of my bedroom... I always get hot when I sleep. It's on level 1 and I'm cool enough. Of all the gadgets I've purchased on this site, this one takes the prize. It's not cheaply built, it's quiet and best of all, I'm cool at night. I'd buy it again for sure." — Jennifer
$69.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

An anti-allergen cooling pillow

These Target Buys Will Save Hot Sleepers From Overheating

Close

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

The Healthiest Almond Milks You Can Buy, According To Nutritionists

Work/Life

The 8 Biggest Predictors You’ll Be Happy At Your Job

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The Biggest Warning Signs That You’re Experiencing Early Menopause

Parenting

‘That One Bullet Is Still Reverberating’: Moms Share Stories Of Gun Violence

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022

Food & Drink

Dermatologists Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

Shopping

7 Very Highly Rated Trampolines That You Can Buy At Walmart

Wellness

Why F1 Drivers All Have Thick Necks (And Why You May Want One Too)

Shopping

36 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

Shopping

Why Reviewers Swear By This $28 Tool For Back Pain Relief

Shopping

This $16 French Moisturizer Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret

Shopping

These Are The Bed Sheets HuffPost Readers Can't Get Enough Of

Shopping

18 Mother’s Day Tech Gifts Your Mom Will Actually Use

Wellness

Can Progestin Birth Control Actually Increase Your Breast Cancer Risk?

Shopping

32 Products Reviewers Say Are A 'Travel Essential'

Shopping

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

Shopping

Teeny-Tiny Firepits And Tabletop Torches For Even The Smallest Of Patios

Wellness

5 Age-Old Health Remedies That Actually Work

Travel

Passport Wait Times Are Worse Than Before. Here's How To Get Yours In Time For Summer.

Food & Drink

Americans' Easter Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Shopping

According To An Expert, Your Mattress Is Actually That Gross. This Handheld Tool Can Help.

Shopping

These Stress-Free Travel Products Have Thousands Of Glowing Reviews

Parenting

You’re Going To Have To Teach Your Kids About Climate Change. Here’s How.

Wellness

The Type Of Loss We Don't Talk About Enough

Home & Living

The Rudest Things You Can Do While Hosting Overnight Guests

Home & Living

How To Stop Reaching For Your Phone Right When You Wake Up

Home & Living

This New Dark Comedy Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

Essential Gardening Tips To Keep Your Nursery Green

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Home & Living

This New Fantasy Adventure Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

An Expert’s Guide To Successful Gardening

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Shopping

11 Genius Tech Gadgets That Will Make Traveling With Kids So Much Better

Parenting

Child Mortality Is On The Rise In The U.S. — And These Are The Kids Most At Risk

Parenting

35 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 10-Year-Olds

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Gallery-Worthy Work From Black Artists That You Can Buy On Etsy

Shopping

14 Helpful Items If Your Produce Always Goes Bad Before You Eat It

Shopping

If You’re Taking A Single Trip This Year, These 35 Products Will Probably Come In Handy

Shopping

The Best Moisture-Wicking Underwear To Keep You Dry Down There

Shopping

Is It Just Me, Or Is Everyone In New York Wearing This $25 Blanket Scarf?