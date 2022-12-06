The Best Holiday Gifts For Moms 2022

From skin care splurges to gardening tools, cozy clothes and more, these gifts are sure to get you in mom's good graces.

Bombas <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11047-265720-142593?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbombas.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cable-knit-gripper-slipper&sid=63890668e4b0d17409602259&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="gripper slipper socks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63890668e4b0d17409602259" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11047-265720-142593?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbombas.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cable-knit-gripper-slipper&sid=63890668e4b0d17409602259&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">gripper slipper socks</a>, CB2's <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63890668e4b0d17409602259&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cb2.com%2Fasha-taper-holder%2Fs371906" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cement taper holder" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63890668e4b0d17409602259" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63890668e4b0d17409602259&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cb2.com%2Fasha-taper-holder%2Fs371906" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">cement taper holder</a>, a Breville <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES870XL-Barista-Express-Espresso/dp/B00CH9QWOU?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63890668e4b0d17409602259%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="espresso machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63890668e4b0d17409602259" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES870XL-Barista-Express-Espresso/dp/B00CH9QWOU?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63890668e4b0d17409602259%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">espresso machine</a> and NuFace <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63890668e4b0d17409602259&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftrinity-facial-toning-device%2F3291934" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Trinity device" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63890668e4b0d17409602259" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=63890668e4b0d17409602259&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftrinity-facial-toning-device%2F3291934" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Trinity device</a>.
Bombas gripper slipper socks, CB2's cement taper holder, a Breville espresso machine and NuFace Trinity device.

Some people on our holiday shopping lists are trickier than others, often for very different reasons. One category that can be challenging to shop for? Our beloved mothers. They’ve given us so much throughout the course of our lives — how can we ever repay that kind of support and love via holiday gift? And if your mom is anything like mine, there’s a good chance she has very specific taste and stringently avoids anything that could potentially be categorized as junk. But that doesn’t mean that it isn’t possible to give your mom a thoughtful, meaningful gift that will make her feel appreciated and loved by her family this holiday season.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best holiday gifts for every kind of mom. They include gardening tools for green thumbs, skin care products to help them indulge in some much-needed self-care, cozy winter clothes to snuggle up in and much more. This selection includes a wide range of price points and aesthetics so you can find the one that’s best for your own special mama. Keep reading to pick one up and cement your status as mom’s favorite child.

1
Amazon
Bose smart soundbar
Give mom the gift of crystal clear, rich sound with a Bose smart soundbar. It has a matte black finish and a metal grille that will seamlessly blend into the scenery. It even has a built-in Alexa so your mom can enjoy her music or programs with the ease of hands-free voice control. She'll get use out of it every day and think of you every time.
$399 at Amazon (originally $499)
2
Nordstrom
NuFace Trinity microcurrent device
The NuFace Trinity device has gained near-cult status in recent years, with devotees swearing by its facial toning prowess. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. You can purchase various additional attachments, like a red light wrinkle reducer and lip and eye wand, but it also works perfectly fine on its own. It has five different intensity levels, so you can work your way up if you find it to be a bit too strong at first. It’s currently 20% off at SkinStore with discount code GIFT.
$271.20 at SkinStore (originally $339)
3
CB2
CB2 Asha taper candle holder
Made with high-density cement that's been sculpted into knots, this artful single candleholder is a lovely way to add neutral texture and unexpected shapes to a space.
$34.95 at CB2
4
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean bocce set
Bocce is a fun game for the whole family, and your mom will love having a set on hand for parties and family gatherings. The zippered carrying case can be monogrammed and is made from strong canvas material. The set includes high-quality, durable resin balls: two red, two blue, two green, two yellow and one white.
$119 at L.L. Bean
5
Amazon
Breville Barista Express espresso machine
Delight your java-loving mom with coffee shop-quality espresso in the comfort of home with this wildly popular espresso machine. Lattes, Americanos, cappuccinos and espresso shots are pulled to precision alongside a conical burr grinder that grinds beans on demand and a frother for making perfectly delicious steamed milk. It’s the stuff coffee dreams are made of.
$599.95 at Amazon (originally $749.95)
6
Nordstrom
Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Water Cream
This refreshing moisturizer is perfect for a mom with a low-maintenance beauty routine. It has a lightweight fluid texture that is deeply hydrating and full of skin-loving ingredients that do all the heavy lifting, so she won't have to waste her time with a 10-step skin care regime. It leaves skin glowing, healthy and supple without clogging pores.
$55 at Nordstrom
7
Bombas
Bombas cable knit gripper slippers
Keep mom's toes nice and toasty all winter long with these hybrid slipper socks. They're insanely comfy and cute, thanks to the cushy cable knit design, while the grippers help to keep you steady on your feet. They're available in three different colors in sizes XS to L.
$48 at Bombas
8
Food52
Barebones Living walnut garden scissors and classic leather gloves
If you've got a mom that loves to putter around in her garden, then these elevated gardening accessories will brighten her day. Available in two sizes, these wide-handled shears are ambidextrous and inlaid with walnut for max comfort. And available in two colors, these classic leather gloves are the perfect way to keep hands safe from nicks, scrapes and dirt. They're handmade in Pakistan, and you can really see the attention to thoughtful detail.
Shears: $32 at Food52Gloves: $22 at Food52
9
Net-a-Porter
Loewe Home Scents bar soap
Infused with notes of patchouli-derived marihuana sativa, this soap has delightfully woody notes that are comforting and warm, perfect for the elegant, upscale mom with a hippie heart. Red algae exfoliates while shea butter nourishes the skin. Think of it as elevated soap on a rope!
$48 at Net-a-Porter
10
Crate&Barrel
Scrabble Deluxe Edition board game
Mom will love this updated version of the classic Scrabble game. It has a chic new black, white, tan and taupe palette with raised tile grooves, a natural wood cabinet and a built-in Lazy Susan. The set includes four tile racks, a deluxe scorebook, pencil and a sand timer.
$149 at Crate&Barrel
11
Food52
Marble Cake Stand
If you've got a baker on your hands, this marble cake stand from Food52 will be a real treat. It's just as good-looking as it is functional, giving cakes and other baked goods a boost and a chance to show off.
$33 at Food52 (originally $55)
12
Amazon
Nespresso Aeroccino3 milk frother
Who doesn't love warm, frothy milk with their coffees and tea? This Nespresso frother makes it easy to get hot milk or froth in the blink of an eye. It's easy to use, safe and is sure to become a staple in mom's morning routine.
$99 at Amazon
13
Quince
Quince Mongolian cashmere turtleneck sweater
Is there anything cozier than a good old-fashioned turtleneck sweater? Quince's 100% Mongolian cashmere sweater is as good as it gets. It has a relaxed fit that remains elegant and luxurious. Best of all, it's just as warm as wool without being scratchy or itchy. It's available in six different colors in sizes XS to XL.
$79.90 at Quince
14
Etsy
Etsy custom stackable rings
Etsy seller CaitlynMinimalist makes it easy to give your mom a personalized, heartfelt piece of jewelry without breaking the bank. Pick from a silver, rose gold-plated or gold-plated band and add initials or your name to make it extra special.
$18.55+ at Etsy
15
Sephora
Dyson Airwrap multistyler
This is exactly the kind of hair tool that mom would never splurge on for herself, making it the perfect gift. It's an investment that she will treasure for years to come. It's easy to use, can accommodate all kinds of hair styles and types, and is the ultimate luxury hair appliance. It comes with multiple attachments that include a hair dryer, a 1.2-inch long barrel for bouncy curls, a 1.6-inch long barrel that's ideal for long hair, a soft smoothing brush, a firm smoothing brush, a round volumizing brush, a storage case and filter cleaning brush.
$599 at Sephora
16
Net-a-Porter
Brunello Cucinelli glazed ceramic vase
This ceramic vase is so expertly crafted that it might as well be a work of art. Handmade in Italy, it features a unique handmade shape and uneven texture with an asymmetrical opening that adds a ton fo visual interest and sets it apart from your everyday ceramic vase.
$320 at Net-a-Porter
17
W&P
W&P Porter insulated set
With six lovely colors to choose from, this insulated drink set from W&P is perfect for a mom who loves a picnic, hitting outdoor concerts or a great walk-talk. It includes an insulated, leakproof ceramic-coated bottle that keeps hot drinks warm and cool drinks cold, an insulated ceramic-coated tumbler with a splash-proof lid and an insulated glass for your outdoor wine and cocktail needs. Who doesn't love a matching set?
$88 at W&P (originally $110)
18
Amazon
iS Clinical Super Serum
I can't stop raving about this vitamin C-infused serum from iS Clinical. It is an oil-based vitamin C-rich serum that not only has the potential to help reduce typical signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and sun damage, but can help to reduce scarring as well. The key is a combination of 15% L-asorbic acid with copper tripeptide growth factors, a protein molecule that stimulates and accelerates skin regeneration and repair. Along with a couple of other ingredients, these two wonder actives work in tandem to stimulate collagen, smooth uneven pigmentation and even promote healing. It's a lovely luxury beauty gift for mama.
$158 at Amazon
19
CB2
CB2 Bangle glass bowl
Made of soda lime glass, this dirty pink glass bowl is the perfect decorative piece that does double duty as a catchall. It has a fresh, modern vibe while also giving a hint of vintage, old-world elegance.
$79.95 at CB2
20
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Brushed Hacci pajamas
It doesn't get much cozier than a fresh new pair of pajamas, and this Nordstrom pair is elegant, timeless and always a good idea. They're available in five different colors in sizes XS to XL.
$39.90 at Nordstrom (originally $65)
21
Amazon
Ember temperature control mug
Say goodbye to reheating coffee in the microwave thanks to Ember's temperature control travel mug. This mug has a battery life up to three hours, so the coffee will be piping hot no matter how long it takes you to drink it. You can set your preferred drinking temperature and control the settings via your smartphone, including customizing presets and receiving notifications. This mug has an auto sleep feature, so it "wakes up" when hot liquid is poured in and goes into sleep mode when not in use. It's a worthy investment for any mom who is serious about hot coffee.
$129.95 at Target
22
The Citizenry
The Citizenry stonewashed linen sheet set
I've slept on a lot of linen sheets in my day, but there's no comparison to this lavish set. It includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. It sets an elegant, comfortable and cozy tone in the bedroom — mom will never want to get out of bed. The set is available in 12 different solid colors and four different patterns in sizes full, queen, king and Cal king.
$275+ at The Citizenry
23
Amazon
AeroGarden indoor herb kit
Whether mom has an outdoor area or not, this kit is a must for anyone who regularly cooks with herbs. It’s always convenient to have fresh herbs and veggies on hand, and this grow kit makes it easier than ever to plant, grow and harvest the day away. It includes seeds to grow Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. It also comes with powerful and effective LED grow lights as well as a taller lamp arm; the combination is designed to maximize photosynthesis, which leads to quicker growth. It even has an automatic timer to turn lights on and off at the correct times and additional buttons that remind you when to add water and plant food. It can be adjusted to accommodate up to 18 inches of growth height, has a large bowl for water and a detachable trellis to keep tall plants like tomatoes from drooping over.
$150.59 at Amazon (originally $205.95)
24
Amazon
ForPro paraffin hand treatment
These paraffin hand treatment gloves are the perfect stocking stuffer. They'll nourish, soothe and hydrate mom's hardworking hands, leaving them softer than ever. They can even provide relief for sore joints and muscles. My grandma has long been a big fan of paraffin wax hand treatments, and at the age of 95 she still has the softest, most beautiful hands of anyone I know.
$14.99 at Amazon
25
Mejuri
Mejuri organic pearl hoops
Jewelry is always a good idea when it comes to holiday gift-giving! These small, dainty freshwater pearl earrings are elegant, sweet and timeless. They're made with gold vermeil, which is a thick 18-karat gold layer on sterling silver. It lasts longer and looks better than gold-plated or brass jewelry without the exorbitant price point of full gold.
$78 at Mejuri
26
Sephora
Crown Affair Ritual Set
If you want to give mama a luxurious hair kit, then Crown Affair is as good as it gets. The products are made with high-quality ingredients that help to make hair look the best it's ever been. It includes a full-size, in-shower set featuring The Ritual shampoo, The Ritual conditioner, The Renewal mask, and The Comb No. 002.
$98 at Sephora (originally $125)
