Amazon

AeroGarden indoor herb kit

Whether mom has an outdoor area or not, this kit is a must for anyone who regularly cooks with herbs. It’s always convenient to have fresh herbs and veggies on hand, and this grow kit makes it easier than ever to plant, grow and harvest the day away. It includes seeds to grow Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. It also comes with powerful and effective LED grow lights as well as a taller lamp arm; the combination is designed to maximize photosynthesis, which leads to quicker growth. It even has an automatic timer to turn lights on and off at the correct times and additional buttons that remind you when to add water and plant food. It can be adjusted to accommodate up to 18 inches of growth height, has a large bowl for water and a detachable trellis to keep tall plants like tomatoes from drooping over.