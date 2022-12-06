Some people on our holiday shopping lists are trickier than others, often for very different reasons. One category that can be challenging to shop for? Our beloved mothers. They’ve given us so much throughout the course of our lives — how can we ever repay that kind of support and love via holiday gift? And if your mom is anything like mine, there’s a good chance she has very specific taste and stringently avoids anything that could potentially be categorized as junk. But that doesn’t mean that it isn’t possible to give your mom a thoughtful, meaningful gift that will make her feel appreciated and loved by her family this holiday season.
Below, I’ve rounded up the best holiday gifts for every kind of mom. They include gardening tools for green thumbs, skin care products to help them indulge in some much-needed self-care, cozy winter clothes to snuggle up in and much more. This selection includes a wide range of price points and aesthetics so you can find the one that’s best for your own special mama. Keep reading to pick one up and cement your status as mom’s favorite child.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.