HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

marekuliasz via Getty Images These are the best fashion deals to shop on Labor Day 2020 if you're looking for clothing, shoes and accessories from retailers like Anthropologie and Nordstrom and more.

It might be hard to believe, but Labor Day is already here. You might be spending it a little differently than you normally would, but one thing is the same as always: There are plenty of sales worth checking out.

But if your home is all spruced up and your closet is the thing that’s lacking, there are plenty of sales from your favorite fashion brands this weekend, too, including Anthropologie, Nordstrom Rack and Madewell.

If you’ve been living in activewear (the unofficial uniform of quarantine and working from home), it might be time to add a few more matching sets into the mix. You might want to check out this Bandier sale on leggings, sports bras and loungewear. But if you’re tired of wearing sweats and don’t want to commit to dressing up everyday, elevated basics like cotton dresses and comfortable men’s dress pants can provide a happy medium, too.

You can even make the most of your time outside even when it gets colder by investing in a warm coat and durable boots while they’re on sale at places like Nordstrom and Macy’s.

For even more fashion deals this Labor Day weekend, take a look through our complete guide below.

Labor Day Sales On Clothes, Shoes, Bags And Accessories

serezniy via Getty Images Your closet might be ready for a refresh after several months of wearing the same few items.

Take an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20 from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7.

The Family First Warehouse Sale is live with up to 75% off items.

Get 25% off sitewide with code SALE25 now thru Sept. 9.

Get an extra 25% off sale clothes, shoes and accessories at Anthropologie.

It’s your chance to save: All sale items are now $20 or less.

Enjoy an extra 40% off sale items from Sept. 2 through Sept. 7.

Save up to 75% off this Labor Day weekend.

Take 30% off site wide from Sept. 3 through Sept. 7 with code WKND30.

Take 25% off the new collection with code ALLNEW.

It’s the last days of the Grand Summer Sale, with items up to 75% off.

Common Era, known for being an affordable sustainable jewelry brand, is offering 20% off sitewide, with the discount auto-applied in your cart.

Take up to 30% off your order this weekend.

From Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, ELOQUII’s offering up to 60% off its entire site.

Farm Rio is offering up to 30% off your order for a limited time.

Get 30% off bestsellers and an additional 30% off current markdowns until Sept. 7.

From Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, get 25% off and free shipping with code LDWSAVINGS.

Good American is offering an additional 50% off sale items from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7.

Until Sept. 8, take 40% off your purchase and an extra 60% off sale styles with code BYESUMMER.

Take up to 80% off everything right now.

Get an extra 40% off sale styles with code HEATINGUP until Sept. 8.

You can get up to 40% off sitewide now.

Get up to 30% off sitewide and free shipping on shoes.

Clearance items are now up to 60% off.

The End Of Season Sale is here and you can get 20% off sitewide.

You can save up to 60% off and get an extra 20% off select items during Macy’s Labor Day sale.

Madewell’s offering up to 50% off with code HIFALL.

Take 30% off full-price items and 40% off sale items with code YAYDAY.

Now, Nordstrom has new markdowns that are up to 60% off.

The “Clear The Rack” sale is here, so you can take an extra 25% off clearance.

Save 30% off select styles this weekend.

Get up to 50% off sitewide at Old Navy this weekend.

Take up to 50% off men’s workout and everyday clothes until Sept. 8.

Get 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY from Sept. 3 to Sept. 8.

Take an extra 20% off all sale styles until Sept. 13.

Starting on Sept. 4, Universal Standard is offering daily deals until Sept. 7.