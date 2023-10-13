Britney Spears Gushes Over Oscar-Nominated A-Lister Revealed As Memoir Narrator

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir “The Woman in Me” is getting the star treatment.

The Grammy winner’s fans certainly have a lot to look forward to already, as Spears is set to recount the many ups and downs of her life from the past two decades. The cherry on top, however, is that an Oscar-nominated actor will be narrating her anticipated book.

“This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears told People on Friday. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”

She continued, “I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

“I stand with Britney,” Williams told People.

The collaboration between Spears and Williams might seem unexpected, though the latter knows just as much about hardship as the former — as Williams married Heath Ledger in 2004 and has raised their daughter without him since his fatal overdose in 2008.

Spears has endured her share of adversity in the public eye and was placed under the conservatorship of her father in 2008. The controversial arrangement saw her stripped of any control over her career or finances and bodily autonomy until its dissolution in 2021.

Williams has been nominated for an Academy Award five times since 2006. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

“There was a mutual attraction from all sides based on Britney’s powerful narrative and what Britney went through and Michelle’s own integrity and history with her own emancipation issues,” an insider told Page Six about casting Williams to narrate the memoir.

Spears, whose videos were in heavy MTV rotation at the turn of the millennium, was widely celebrated for fighting her conservatorship. While the #FreeBritney movement triumphed and Spears happily married physical trainer Sam Asghari, he recently filed for divorce.

According to her publisher, Spears’ book explores “the impact of sharing her voice” in court and how “it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others.” If her recent testimony and its staggering revelations are any indication, the book will likely make some waves.

“I worked my ass off for this book,” Spears said in an Instagram video in July. “I had a lot of therapy to get this book done. So you guys better like it. And if you don’t, that’s cool too.”