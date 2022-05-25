Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Her Feelings On Kanye: ‘Kim Deserves To Be Happy’

Caitlyn Jenner is sharing her thoughts on Kanye West.

Jenner recently sat down with former NFL stars Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark during The Pivot podcast to shed some light on an array of topics, including her marriage to Kris Jenner for over 20 years.

The former gold medalist, who opened up about what she thought might’ve gone wrong during their marriage, also spoke about her feelings toward Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, who now goes by Ye.

Kim previously called out Ye for his “constant attacks” toward her following their highly televised divorce, which was announced in February 2021.

The public battle between the former couple intensified when it was confirmed later in November that the SKIMS founder was dating “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson.

Jenner admitted to not meeting Davidson until recently, after urging Kim to bring him over to the house.

“They came over the other day because I told Kim, ‘Kim, I haven’t even met him yet,’ so she brought him over and spent a couple hours here in the house together,” Jenner said.

She went on to mention the challenges Kim has faced dating other men in the past, calling Davidson “very different.”

“[Pete’s] very different from what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye, a very complicated guy,” she added.

Despite the friction between the ex-love birds, Jenner admitted she “really liked Kanye.”

“I got along with him so well. Two of us did great together. Even when I transitioned, he was so on my side, lovin’ it. But he was very difficult to live with. And Pete is 180 degrees the other direction. First of all, he treats her so well. And when they were over here, Kim is so happy — and Kim deserves to be happy.”

Watch the full interview below: