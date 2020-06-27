Chris Hayes on Friday delivered a damning assessment of Donald Trump’s time in office and his failures over the coronavirus pandemic as he explained in detail why the president should quit.

Trump has “failed definitively” with his fumbled handling of the public health crisis, argued the host of MSNBC’s “All In.” “And it is an urgent matter of public health, of public safety at this moment for the president, Donald Trump to resign.”

Hayes said the United States is “in the midst of one of the worst governing failures in American history” and “no country on Earth this far into this pandemic that has bungled it this badly.”

He described Trump’s entire presidency as “terrible,” noting his “lawlessness to his incompetence, what he has done to immigrants and immigrant children, what happened with Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico” and for “putting his personal interest ahead of the country, which was what he was impeached for.”

The U.S. has “reached a new depth,” said Hayes, “as coronavirus cases race back up, the president ignored warnings from his public health experts that resulted in tens of thousands of preventable deaths. And we’re looking at tens of thousands more.”

“If this presidency had creditors, the virus’ resurgence this week would have been a default event. Only it is not his creditors who are suffering. It is us,” he added.

