Former GOP Rep. Rips Republicans With 'Simple' Answer To Gun Violence

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) on Monday suggested a “simple” political solution to America’s gun violence.

“I would say the political answer to gun violence in America is never again elect a Republican. It’s that simple,” Jolly told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace during an analysis of the latest mass shooting in Texas in which five people were killed.

Advertisement

“They are bad-faith actors,” Jolly, who left the GOP in 2018, said of his former Republican colleagues, further slamming them for focusing on “motive as opposed to the means.”

“Listen, there is no motive that can accomplish gun violence without the means and the means is the weapon and the access to that weapon and in cases like we just saw, to weapons of war,” he explained.

Jolly noted a general consensus nationwide about “common sense measures” for gun control but said he felt “we need to get more aggressive” and talk about “licensing and registration” and much deeper background checks.

Watch the video here:

"The political answer to gun violence...is never again elect a Republican, it's that simple... If they want to focus on motive as opposed to the means...there is no motive than can accomplish gun violence without the means" - @DavidJollyFL w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/oeWM19BsCr — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) May 1, 2023