DeSantis Kicks It With Ex-Trump Ally In Nevada, Offers Drinks After 45's Alleged Food Fail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis squeezed in time for beer and offered up a pint “on the house” as he joined a former longtime Donald Trump ally in the wake of the ex-president’s alleged “food for everyone” fail.

Trump, after his arraignment on Tuesday, made the free food offer at Miami’s Versailles restaurant and reportedly left after about 10 minutes, “leaving no time for anyone to eat anything, much less place an order,” a source told the Miami New Times.

Advertisement

On Friday, DeSantis yelled out at a Nevada VFW post’s bar and asked if any of the veterans wanted a “draft on the house” before sipping a beer with a number of the men.

Desantis trolls Trump by handing out free beer after Trump promised diners food and didn’t pay for any. pic.twitter.com/yE2AmkCJvO — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 17, 2023

The campaign stop occurred during a “veterans appreciation happy hour” in Reno featuring former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a onetime avid supporter of Trump who now serves as a chairman of the Never Back Down political action committee that supports DeSantis.

Laxalt, who roomed with DeSantis during their time in naval officer training, was the co-chair of Trump’s 2020 campaign in Nevada and a staunch backer of Trump’s false voter fraud claims.

Advertisement

DeSantis later joined his family and Laxalt at the Reno Rodeo, where the crowd met him with cheers and applause.

Gov. DeSantis gets introduced to the crowd at the Reno Rodeo. pic.twitter.com/8J5qKaA8Kn — Musadiq Bidar (@Bidar411) June 17, 2023

The Laxalt-led, DeSantis-backing PAC also has other ties to Trump.