Deval Patrick Is Running For President: Reports

Rumors of Patrick’s potential entrance in the race first surfaced Monday when anonymous sources told both The Associated Press and The New York Times that Patrick was concerned the existing Democratic presidential candidates weren’t capable of uniting the party in a bid to unseat President Donald Trump.

The Friday filing deadline for the New Hampshire primary added urgency to the two-term former governor’s announcement.

Given his current role as a managing director at Bain Capital, Patrick will likely enjoy the support of — and fundraising from — Wall Street, which has sounded the alarm over more progressive candidates like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

He could see his Wall Street influence shrink, however, should billionaire businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg also enter the race. Last week, Bloomberg submitted paperwork to be on the ballot in Alabama’s Democratic primary, hinting that he might be running.

Last December, Patrick declared unequivocally that he wouldn’t run for president in 2020 because of “the cruelty of our elections process.”

While the current Democratic presidential field has thinned, 17 candidates other than Patrick are still in the running. If the former governor was wary about the quality of those prospects, polling indicates that Democratic voters don’t feel the same.

A recent HuffPost/YouGov poll found that 71% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters thought the party had two or more candidates who could defeat Trump. Fifty-three percent thought there were three or more options.