President Donald Trump likes to falsely claim the United States is turning or “rounding the corner” on the coronavirus pandemic.
So, on Friday, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” released a montage of the president repeatedly making the boast over the last eight months — as the United States saw a record number of new daily cases and researchers warned the death toll could surpass 500,000 by the end of February.
The Comedy Central program titled the montage: “Trump Doesn’t Understand How Corners Work.”
Clearly.
Check out the video here:
And Noah’s latest monologue here:
