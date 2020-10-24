CORONAVIRUS

Damning Supercut Exposes One Of Donald Trump's Favorite COVID-19 Lies

"The Daily Show" montage proves the president "doesn't understand how corners work."

President Donald Trump likes to falsely claim the United States is turning or “rounding the corner” on the coronavirus pandemic.

A lot.

So, on Friday, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” released a montage of the president repeatedly making the boast over the last eight months — as the United States saw a record number of new daily cases and researchers warned the death toll could surpass 500,000 by the end of February.

The Comedy Central program titled the montage: “Trump Doesn’t Understand How Corners Work.”

Clearly. 

Check out the video here:

And Noah’s latest monologue here:

