Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un

Trump's Ugly New Boast About Dictators Backfires Spectacularly

"Tells you all you need to know," Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle responded on Twitter.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump isn’t shy about which world leaders he got along with best ― and it’s not always America’s allies.

Sean Hannity of Fox News asked the ex-president how he got along with the autocratic rulers of Russia, China and North Korea.

And his answer, critics say, was very revealing as Trump boasted of “great” relationships with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un:

Trump famously sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin when questioned about U.S. intelligence that found Russia interfered on his behalf in the 2016 election, and he got along so well with North Korean dictator Kim that he once said they “fell in love.”

At the same time, he didn’t always get along with America’s allies. To the contrary, Trump engaged in a series of petty feuds with the leaders of friendly nations, such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he called a “far left lunatic,” and French President Emmanuel Macron, whom he accused of being “very insulting.”

He also reportedly called then-British Prime Minister Theresa May “a fool” and then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel “stupid” in calls with each of them.

Trump’s critics on Twitter were quick to point that out and more:

