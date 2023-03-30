Trump's Ugly New Boast About Dictators Backfires Spectacularly

Donald Trump isn’t shy about which world leaders he got along with best ― and it’s not always America’s allies.

Sean Hannity of Fox News asked the ex-president how he got along with the autocratic rulers of Russia, China and North Korea.

Advertisement

And his answer, critics say, was very revealing as Trump boasted of “great” relationships with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un:

Hannity: Putin

Trump: I got along with him great.

Hannity: Xi

Trump: I got along with him great.



Hannity: Kim Jong-un

Trump: I got along with him great. pic.twitter.com/bonOQsD6xv — Acyn (@Acyn) March 30, 2023

Trump famously sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin when questioned about U.S. intelligence that found Russia interfered on his behalf in the 2016 election, and he got along so well with North Korean dictator Kim that he once said they “fell in love.”

At the same time, he didn’t always get along with America’s allies. To the contrary, Trump engaged in a series of petty feuds with the leaders of friendly nations, such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he called a “far left lunatic,” and French President Emmanuel Macron, whom he accused of being “very insulting.”

Advertisement

He also reportedly called then-British Prime Minister Theresa May “a fool” and then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel “stupid” in calls with each of them.

Trump’s critics on Twitter were quick to point that out and more:

Trump got along poorly with the leaders of allies Germany, France, and Britain.



But got along great with the dictators of Russia, China, and North Korea.



Tells you all you need to know. https://t.co/kfYIkBrHeR — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) March 30, 2023

Imagine if Obama in 2014 or 2015 had said all these things. Fox would have lost their minds. https://t.co/TYisvFq83W — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 30, 2023

Of course. He loves dictators. He wants to be a dictator. https://t.co/LHfSqjrVRl — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 30, 2023

Imagine if Obama had said any of this. Republicans would be calling him a traitor every day vs every other day lol. Remember when he tried to make peace with Cuba and they flipped out?#whiteprivilege https://t.co/SUl4Nzg9Lf — August V (@AugustCohen4) March 30, 2023

Advertisement

Of COURSE he “got along” with KJU because DJT demanded nothing in return, Kim Jong-un surrendered not a single nuke warhead, he upgraded his SRBM technology to attack our troops in S. Korea and Japan more easily, and Trump suspended our war readiness there so yeah they got along https://t.co/iftypkjsgd — Thomas P. (Tom) Logan 🗾🇯🇵 (@TokyoTom2020) March 30, 2023

The leader of the Party of the Constitution™ only gets along with dictators. https://t.co/0mLciBQlP1 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 30, 2023

But freedom and democracy and stuff. Right, MAGA? He apparently loves Jina! Wonder how that will go over with the GOP. https://t.co/ILDeOtyA3i — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 30, 2023

What a fool. They all owned him. Like candy from a baby. https://t.co/w0J9njTSe6 — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) March 30, 2023

I am glad that I am old enough to remember a Republican party where this would have been a scandal and instantly disqualifying, but hey, libs must be owned https://t.co/PzIgTXNJiB — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 30, 2023