Twitter users were quick to remind President Donald Trump of just some of the bonkers things he’s said about the coronavirus after he claimed his administration was “guided by science” in its response to the pandemic.

“Unlike the Biden approach, our approach is guided by science,” Trump said during Thursday’s White House task force briefing.

The president then upped his attack on presumptive 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden by falsely claiming Biden “rejects the scientific approach in favor of locking all Americans in their basements for months on end.”

Biden “wants to shut down our economy, close our schools and grind society to a halt,” Trump falsely added.

Check out Trump’s comments here:

“Unlike the Biden approach, our approach is guided by science.” -@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/KdrtjBVP17 — GOP (@GOP) August 13, 2020

Trump has drawn intense criticism over his handling of the public health crisis that has now claimed the lives of more than 160,000 people in the U.S.

The president for months ignored the advice of public health officials to downplay the risk posed by the virus. He later contradicted scientific advice to push for the premature reopening of schools and businesses.

Critics in response recalled Trump’s bizarre musings from the last few months, such as injecting disinfectant as a cure for the disease.

You mean the demon sperm/alien dna lady or the injecting disinfectants/ very powerful light inside the body stuff? 🤔 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 14, 2020

Trump told people to ingest bleach with a UV light

Trump wanted to try insulin for fun

Trump toted #Hydroxychloroquine which has sometimes deadly side effects for patients and doesn't treat Covid19

Trump said that one day Covid19 would just disappear What is science to you @GOP? — But I Just Wanna Hug (@ButIJustWanna) August 13, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 The science of drinking BLEACH! — Sheila (@deburgha9141) August 13, 2020

Science says lockdown, wear a mask, wash your hands, stop the spread.. NOT OPEN EVERYTHING — Truth2Power 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 #BidenHarris2020 (@RobHunyady) August 13, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 you have slapped science in the face every step of the way — IamCanadian🇨🇦 (@LaurenToronto4) August 14, 2020

"I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?"

-President Donald Trump https://t.co/BSFAkeAib9 — Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) August 13, 2020

Thank you! Been waiting to use this!😂 pic.twitter.com/Y4gadHIU68 — Huey 'Good Trouble' Newton (@HueyPNewton13) August 14, 2020

