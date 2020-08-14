Twitter users were quick to remind President Donald Trump of just some of the bonkers things he’s said about the coronavirus after he claimed his administration was “guided by science” in its response to the pandemic.
“Unlike the Biden approach, our approach is guided by science,” Trump said during Thursday’s White House task force briefing.
The president then upped his attack on presumptive 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden by falsely claiming Biden “rejects the scientific approach in favor of locking all Americans in their basements for months on end.”
Biden “wants to shut down our economy, close our schools and grind society to a halt,” Trump falsely added.
Check out Trump’s comments here:
Trump has drawn intense criticism over his handling of the public health crisis that has now claimed the lives of more than 160,000 people in the U.S.
The president for months ignored the advice of public health officials to downplay the risk posed by the virus. He later contradicted scientific advice to push for the premature reopening of schools and businesses.
Critics in response recalled Trump’s bizarre musings from the last few months, such as injecting disinfectant as a cure for the disease.
