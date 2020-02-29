Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Friday joined the growing chorus of criticism being leveled at President Donald Trump over his controversial appointment of Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Democratic presidential candidate argued to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that Pence “is the wrong person” to tackle the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, which federal health officials warn could spread imminently across the U.S.

“He is actually the one guy around who has experience in dealing with a virus that gets out of control, only he’s the guy who went in exactly the wrong direction,” said Warren, referring to Pence’s initial opposition, while governor of Indiana, to needle exchange programs, that enabled an HIV crisis in the state.

“He paid more attention to politics than he did to science, and that really created a health crisis in his state of Indiana,” she added. “I cannot think of a worse person to put in charge of dealing with this coronavirus now.”

