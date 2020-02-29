Mike Huckabee imagined a strange scenario involving Donald Trump literally sucking the coronavirus out of sufferers and was immediately ridiculed on Twitter.

“If he personally sucked the virus out of the lungs of all 62K ppl affected & swam to bottom of ocean to spit it out, they’d complain he polluted the seas!” the Republican former Arkansas governor tweeted Thursday.

Huckabee also claimed “the left & media” hate Trump more than the COVID-19 virus itself, which has now spread to dozens of countries and federal health officials have warned is poised to advance across the U.S.

The left & media (but I repeat myself) hate @realDonaldTrump more than Coronavirus. If he personally sucked the virus out of the lungs of all 62K ppl affected & swam to bottom of ocean to spit it out, they'd complain he polluted the seas! https://t.co/gmwjEgPKqh — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 28, 2020

Huckabee repeated the wild statement on Fox News’ flagship morning show “Fox & Friends” the following day:

Mike Huckabee says Trump "could personally sick the virus out of every one of the 60,000 people in the world, suck it out of their lungs, swim to the bottom of the ocean and spit it out, and he would be accused of pollution for messing up the ocean." pic.twitter.com/X7xbC5ebDz — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 28, 2020

It’s the latest instance of Trump’s allies accusing Democrats and the media of using the virus to attack the president, who has been widely criticized for entrusting Vice President Mike Pence to tackle the outbreak.

Twitter users gagged at what some described as Huckabee’s “fan fiction” about the president. “Stupidity goes viral even faster than deadly viruses,” responded Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.).

How to prevent coronavirus infection: Wash your hands for 20 seconds and don't suck it out of people's lungs. https://t.co/kZEYlF5WT0 — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) February 28, 2020

These cult members have been successfully programmed 😳 #TrumpVirus https://t.co/Gnh5pbzjSa — Sam Kemp-Jackson (@samkj27) February 28, 2020

Totally normal thing to say.

Totally. Normal. https://t.co/s4MRsj4VhO — James West (@jameswest2010) February 28, 2020

These guys are...well, “over the top” is wayyy too mild a phrase. https://t.co/vhdG46WrVk — Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) February 28, 2020

What a rich fantasy life Mike Huckabee has. He should write Repugnican fan fiction! — Tsarone (@IndiaStreetKali) February 28, 2020

Stupidity goes viral even faster than deadly viruses. https://t.co/gbNuQaDOBe — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) February 28, 2020

This is the worst fan fiction yet. — Concerned Citizen (@politicsbos) February 28, 2020

I never thought I’d see the day that Christians like @GovMikeHuckabee would replace their God in heaven with a God in the White House. https://t.co/TQuJMSD7zB — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 28, 2020

Is there anyone left in politics who doesn’t live in their own personal fantasy world — Alex Murphy (@Dr_VanNostrin) February 28, 2020

This apparently is what passes for commentary on Fox News https://t.co/JjA8JHmPeY — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) February 29, 2020

There some major cringey subconscious unveiling here — Brian Hanna (@_BrianHanna) February 28, 2020

Or he could just do his job? https://t.co/lKoEw4GXMc — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 28, 2020

What a revolting image... but no worries, the Coronavirus can't kill us. Trump's already sucked the life out of everyone. #SuckItTrump https://t.co/RDSnepw1UO — Do Nothing Savage 🆘️✊ (@ArrDJay) February 28, 2020

Huckabee really drank the MAGA koolaid didn’t he? https://t.co/zdxCP96UXi — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 28, 2020

What a wonderful metaphor 🙄 — Demeralda (@demeralda) February 28, 2020

Why is everything Mike Huckabee says gross? https://t.co/uwcEyuksch — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) February 28, 2020

Mike's fanfics are getting a little intense lately https://t.co/ayZ2YsROCc — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) February 28, 2020

You do NOT want to see Mike Huckabee’s PornHub search history. https://t.co/ht5DcHE2r6 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 28, 2020