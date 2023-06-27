Fox News Purge Claims 8 More As Network Reshuffles Prime Time

Fox News laid off eight staffers from Tucker Carlson’s old show amid permanent changes in the channel’s prime-time lineup, Mediaite reported on Monday.

The employees were offered “enhanced severance” if they remained through July 14, and can apply for other positions, according to Mediaite.

Advertisement

CNN confirmed the cuts, citing a “person familiar with the matter.” HuffPost did not immediately hear back from Fox News after requesting comment.

The dismissals piled on to the departures of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” senior producers Alexander McCaskill and Thomas Fox earlier this month.

McCaskill was reportedly behind a Fox News graphic that called President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator.” He resigned after being scolded for the caption, Carlson said on his new Twitter show.

McCaskill and Fox, along with Carlson, are named in a harassment lawsuit brought by former producer Abby Grossberg. The network and the plaintiff are in settlement discussions, the New York Times reported.

Advertisement

Carlson was ousted in April after a wildly popular reign on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” The network rotated hosts in the time slot before announcing Monday that Jesse Watters would permanently take over. Watters’ show officially premieres next month.

On Monday, Watters gave a preview of the right-wing pandering to come by accusing former President Barack Obama of “never really looking at things from an American perspective.”

Carlson has been at legal loggerheads with his old employer. The network recently sent a “cease and desist” letter to Carlson, claiming that “Tucker on Twitter” breached his Fox contract, which runs into 2025.

Fox News has been cutting staff since it agreed to a $787.5 million defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in April.

In other shuffling announced by Fox News, Laura Ingraham will move from 10 p.m. to Watters’ old 7 p.m. spot and Greg Gutfeld will take 10 p.m. Sean Hannity remains at 9 p.m. (all times EST).