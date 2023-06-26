Fox News has named Jesse Watters as the permanent replacement in Tucker Carlson’s old time slot.
Starting on July 17, Watters, who was hosting a 7 p.m. weekday show, will take over the prime-time 8 p.m. hour.
For those with a short memory, that was Carlson’s old time slot, and was held by Bill O’Reilly before that.
Sean Hannity will still be hosting the 9 p.m. hour in the new lineup, but Laura Ingraham will move from her 10 p.m. slot to 7 p.m. so Greg Gutfeld can take her later spot. Trace Gallagher will do an hour of news starting at 11 p.m.
Fox News canned Carlson in April after the network settled a defamation suit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.
Although technically under contract until 2025, Carlson has been hosting shows on Twitter while dealing with Fox News lawyers.
During his nearly 15 years at Fox News, Carlson was known for trash-talking women, people of color, immigrants and members of the LGBTQ community. He peddled election fraud lies and amplified the white supremacist “great replacement” conspiracy theory.
Watters has his own record of terrible takes:
- In January, right after Donald Trump’s document scandal broke, he lamented the discovery that Mike Pence also kept some classified documents. “Now we have to show both sides!”
- In November, he urged America’s single women to get married and “settle down” so they’d stop voting for Democrats.
- In March 2019, he confused CBS News’ morning host Gayle King with “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts.
- He is still being called out for a 2016 segment making fun of Asian immigrants for their English skills.