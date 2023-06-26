Starting on July 17, Watters, who was hosting a 7 p.m. weekday show, will take over the prime-time 8 p.m. hour.

For those with a short memory, that was Carlson’s old time slot, and was held by Bill O’Reilly before that.

Sean Hannity will still be hosting the 9 p.m. hour in the new lineup, but Laura Ingraham will move from her 10 p.m. slot to 7 p.m. so Greg Gutfeld can take her later spot. Trace Gallagher will do an hour of news starting at 11 p.m.

Although technically under contract until 2025, Carlson has been hosting shows on Twitter while dealing with Fox News lawyers.

