Fox News personality Pete Hegseth joined the conservative network’s railing against the indictment of Donald Trump with a prediction about the former president’s mugshot, once it is taken likely next week.

“This is a horrible night for our republic but politically a great night for Donald Trump,” Hegseth said on Thursday’s broadcast of “Hannity.”

“It just is,” he insisted.

“You remember the mugshots of Elvis and Frank Sinatra and Johnny Cash and Jimi Hendrix and Mick Jagger turned them into even bigger icons than they were,” Hegseth continued. “If there is a mug shot of Donald Trump, it will be in dorm rooms and on t-shirts, making him a hero. It will. And rightfully so.”

Watch the video here:

Fox News' Pete Hegseth compares Donald Trump to Elvis, Johnny Cash, Mick Jagger, Jimi Hendrix and Frank Sinatra.



"If there is I mug shot of Donald Trump, it will be in dorm rooms and on t-shirts, making him a hero -- It will! And rightfully so!" pic.twitter.com/iPRaqY3DId — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 31, 2023

Hegseth said Trump, who claims to be a billionaire, has with his indictment over a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 election “become a symbol of what elites and those obsessed with power are willing to do when they have that power.”

“You just gave away my next business idea, why did you do that?” host Sean Hannity jokingly replied to Hegseth’s mugshot musings. “That is a great idea.”

Elsewhere on Fox News, Greg Gutfeld suggested the charge had amplified Trump’s “folk hero status,” Laura Ingraham likened it to “Stalin’s purges” and Tucker Carlson called it a “greater” assault on democracy than the Trump-incited Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.