Shep Smith Uses War Crimes Analogy To Torch Trump Admin's Treatment Of Migrant Kids

Fox News’ Shep Smith tore into the Trump White House on Monday night over the “horrifying” conditions that are currently being endured by migrant children apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The host of “Shepard Smith Reporting” said “dirty and hungry children” were being forced to “sleep on concrete floors without blankets, toothpaste, soap or diapers.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged Sunday that the conditions were “heartbreaking,” but shifted the blame to Congress and the migrants themselves. An attorney for the Justice Department even argued in court last week against providing soap, toothbrushes or even beds to the youngsters.

In contrast to his network’s pro-Trump primetime hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, Smith vehemently disagreed:

“Soap and toothbrushes are not optional for children in detention. They are necessary. Were these particular children prisoners of war rather than innocent children, failure to provide those necessities would be a violation of the Geneva Conventions.”

“Yet President Trump claims his administration is doing a fantastic job under the circumstances,” added Smith.