Tucker Carlson Guest Says African Americans ‘Need To Move On’ From Slavery

A guest on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on Thursday night said African Americans “need to move on” from slavery.

Commentator Mark Steyn made the remark as he criticized the possible Democratic challengers to President Donald Trump in 2020 — including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro ― who support reparations for black Americans affected by slavery.

“Slavery was abolished a century and a half ago, nobody alive today has a grandparent who was a slave, and in that sense I think you reach a point where, you know, you need to move on,” said Steyn, who has previously defended white supremacists. “The reparations thing, eventually, as the decades go by, becomes ridiculous.”