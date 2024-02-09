Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
too many white cats being named things like snowball or marshmallow. what about freaky ass white boy— Karaoke Demon (@KeefCheif) February 7, 2024
https://t.co/yNcycxxItY pic.twitter.com/NLH8LpjZ3p— unregistered hyperkate 2 (@kathrwn) February 7, 2024
me approaching the stray cat on the street pic.twitter.com/KuyO57Ljze— Grace ༺♡༻ (@graciesrealm) February 7, 2024
Studying becomes nearly impossible with a cat around pic.twitter.com/kmjohHznqR— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 9, 2024
I used to wonder how long term couples didn’t run out of things to talk about but I’ve since discovered the power of constantly collaborating on deep lore for your cats— katie (@katefeetie) February 8, 2024
they think literally anything that comes out of the fridge is for cats… pic.twitter.com/yWwD1BqEGk— GG (@goldisacks) February 8, 2024
This is Barley. He was too big to fit into the Airbnb's dog bed. But luckily he knew someone else who could use it. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/xjgKDkuO2u— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) February 8, 2024
this morning my cat managed to dunk himself entirely in the toilet (he has fresh water in his food bowl) and immediately ran into the litter box to let loose a big fat steamer and then chased the other cat around the house before getting in bed to cuddle with us— autodesk hate account (@duckbldg) February 8, 2024
February 5, 2024
Me after thinking about my dog’s chances of survival in A Quite Place scenario (he barks at strangers) pic.twitter.com/kpFP03H3Xb— 𖤐 Bri 𖤐 (@BriAnimator_) February 7, 2024
Before you commit to a relationship with ANYBODY you ABSOLUTELY MUST hear the voice they do for their cats and/or dogs I beg of you please— Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere) February 7, 2024
Such a rich man.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/bbAVwEabGF— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 3, 2024
“Did they cut off your balls too?” pic.twitter.com/CZPDbzdlvh— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) February 6, 2024
mine is the mortality of my cats but ok https://t.co/ALlJ70z3r7— Sarah Hollowell 🦝 (@sarahhollowell) February 8, 2024
you got a cat car— Helleanor Rigby (@Mom_Overboard) February 8, 2024
and I got a plan to get us meowta here pic.twitter.com/JalwZ8adFA
teaching my idiot son how to drive pic.twitter.com/nH42cOO8Ok— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) February 4, 2024
me: turns on vacuum— Midge (@mxmclain) February 7, 2024
my dog: this is my Vietnam
will never understand people who can smoke weed and party. i get stoned and eat a can of tuna from a little plate so my cats think i'm one of them while they eat their dinner. my husband is out of town on "business." it took me fifteen minutes to type this— rachelle (@rchlltrmn) February 6, 2024
yea i got that dog in me pic.twitter.com/LVYW0LQydR— hope hopes hoping (@hopes_revenge) February 4, 2024
bro is ferocious pic.twitter.com/vodl9HKuld— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) February 8, 2024
trying to eat a tin of fish with my cat around pic.twitter.com/1yLUfOx4T6— habitual line-stepper (@alaskastardust) February 6, 2024
the first 10 minutes of going to anyone’s place in LA is them trying to calm down their dog while telling you this never happens— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 8, 2024
February 8, 2024
My dog chewed up my Patagonia jacket and now he keeps talking about wanting to hike and move to Colorado.— your other mom (@difficultpatty) February 7, 2024
I get to use this in class today to teach causation. pic.twitter.com/muF3v6bLDP— (((Dorit Reiss))) (@doritmi) February 8, 2024
nise try binch pic.twitter.com/D7LyeUtUIt— Fritz (@frittythekitty) February 8, 2024
No they don’t. My dad was a cat and I don’t even know which one https://t.co/m8ZvljztlP— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) February 7, 2024
bought my brother’s cat a fancy cat bed for Christmas. today my brother sent me these. pic.twitter.com/9EvXQfmfas— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) February 8, 2024
Bro lives better than me pic.twitter.com/PD26SXieER— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 4, 2024
Support HuffPost
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.
Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to having well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
We cannot do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.