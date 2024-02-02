Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
My dog is really picky on where she poops. For instance, she will only choose a lawn where the homeowner is outside to make eye contact with me.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) January 27, 2024
Sunday reminder,— Samuel (@ShmuelBrain) January 29, 2024
these things were raised to hunt wolves https://t.co/151tr6YfDA pic.twitter.com/lRl5sLudFT
during MY airplane time???? pic.twitter.com/0HS23MKUmv— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) January 30, 2024
nooooo...I don't wanna work pic.twitter.com/k3dCw2cXLu— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 31, 2024
Garfield hating Mondays without having a job is stolen valor.— Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) January 30, 2024
Anyone in North Carolina need a combo meal? pic.twitter.com/qlUqD2ukQK— Paul Blart (@swagmastarpaul) January 28, 2024
me: this is your medication. it is very important and it literally saved your life. you will die so fast without this medication but you hate it so i got it in expensive tuna flavor for you— haley (@feederofcats) February 1, 2024
cat: EEEUGHH PATOOEY!!! does NOT taste enough like tuna. would rather die
"LOOK, WE JUST WANT TO KNOW WHO THE GOOD BOY IS" pic.twitter.com/yoVeo3lQ3x— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 28, 2024
Dog always celebrates after getting a treat pic.twitter.com/RnpTrmrVOe— B&S (@_B___S) February 1, 2024
its so beautiful that this photograph exists and i get to live to see it https://t.co/nJIkooBHPX— cely 🍻 (@bubblyqueefs) January 28, 2024
This is Frankie. She is the world's most polite alarm clock. Hates to wake you up. But it’s a very beautiful day, and she doesn't want you to miss it. 13/10 thank you Frankie pic.twitter.com/uht85eiTF3— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) January 30, 2024
coughed after hitting the bong and my dog started barking .. i love you buddy but this is an evil you cant help me fight— gia (@emogirIfriend) January 31, 2024
This is my Chewy box. This is not my cat. pic.twitter.com/GfhDrOzJ7I— Kathy (@tortiegirl601) January 28, 2024
The other dog is so happy.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wbGdD6uNbq— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 31, 2024
Cat: hey— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) January 30, 2024
Cat: hey
Cat: hey
Cat: hey
Cat: hey
Cat: hey
Cat: hey
Cat: hey
Cat: hey
Cat: hey
Cat: hey
Me: what
Cat: omg ew you’re obsessed with me
February 1, 2024
can u find the difference pic.twitter.com/sjsPKfsUTT— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) January 30, 2024
I love that humans have spent millennia selectively breeding certain animals for the express purpose of having a cartoon character that lives in your home— arvo färt (@arvofart) January 31, 2024
Wow! A homeowner in this economy! pic.twitter.com/wbV3I6fwqT— the Cagle Cats (@CagleCats) January 30, 2024
January 30, 2024
