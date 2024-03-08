Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
if the earth is so flat explain why cats haven’t pushed everything off it yet. you can’t.— kim (@KimmyMonte) March 6, 2024
this is how it feels to take an edible and sit on the sofa with your cat pic.twitter.com/bnLyZwKI7l— 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) March 8, 2024
Bro couldn't believe his eyes 😹 pic.twitter.com/QGUtiFU1gJ— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 7, 2024
Me to my dogs: I am gonna feed you the best food I can so you can live such long, healthy and happy lives.— Andrew O. (@TheOrvedahl) March 7, 2024
Me to me: Another red baron pizza for you, fuckface
This is Charlie. He cannot believe you won't take him on a walk right now and is putting his foot down. Both of them. At once. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/4hov80XXth— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) March 6, 2024
please keep my cat in your thoughts tonight. she's not sick or anything. she just needs everyone's attention at all times including at night.— derek guy (@dieworkwear) March 6, 2024
Gonna start tilting my head like a dog when my boss talks to me.— Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) March 4, 2024
This cat photo goes hard pic.twitter.com/1ylJqNphsS— delty (@DeltyThe73rd) March 3, 2024
There're two types of dogs..🐕🐾😅 pic.twitter.com/E3cdxgcmb9— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 6, 2024
Wild that babies understand what dogs are even though they all look wildly different? Like my baby can see a 5 pound, curly-haired toy poodle and be like "dog!" and then see at 75 pound, short-haired black lab and be like "dog!!!!!"— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) March 5, 2024
how much is too much pic.twitter.com/fX1vNj3F8Z— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) March 8, 2024
Dogs naptime..💤☺️ pic.twitter.com/VYG0PJtrRd— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 7, 2024
my cat just walks up to me, says what I can only believe to be a slur & just saunters away.— RK Jackson | Atlanta 🛸 (@theerkj) March 7, 2024
Maybe dogs tilt their heads at us because they can't roll their eyes.— Dan Regan (@DanRegan_Comedy) March 5, 2024
The last dog..🐾🤯— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 7, 2024
me too dog… me too pic.twitter.com/TqLxOswdHW— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) March 2, 2024
Cats have grooves in our teeth called “blood grooves” so we can inflict many deep bites very fast. We are also little babies— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) March 7, 2024
too many shrooms time to go home pic.twitter.com/fcigHtA0Ef— future cigarette mom (@thr0at_g0at__) March 8, 2024
A version of "We Didn't Start the Fire" but it's just Billy Joel listing things in the house my dog has eaten or destroyed.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) March 4, 2024
The second video is taking me out pic.twitter.com/uSsV5dUdkp— menace of color 🦂 (@lareinanegraa_) March 7, 2024
