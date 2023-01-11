ShoppingCelebritiesFashionStyle

Wearable Takes On The Biggest Golden Globes Fashion Trends

From sequins to bold suits, these looks will add some glamour to your wardrobe.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

From left to right: Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Yeoh, Jenny Slate and Emma D'Arcy
Getty Images
From left to right: Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Yeoh, Jenny Slate and Emma D'Arcy

The 80th Golden Globe Awards just wrapped, and our favorite celebs didn’t disappoint on tonight’s red carpet. We’ve enjoyed an array of dazzling jewelry, stunning suits and sparkly ensembles as far as the eye can see. (It’s enough to make you forget that the Hollywood Foreign Press has been plagued with allegations of ethics violations and racism and chose not to air the awards ceremony last year.)

This year, however, the livestream was back — and there were a few standout red-carpet trends that caught our eye. Sequins burst out of every corner, slinky 90s looks made a comeback in a big way, women sported powerful suits, 80s-inspired sculptural dresses were everywhere and dramatic black dresses adorned with lace and sexy necklines were in plentiful supply.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few wearable looks inspired by each of these highly-coveted trends. They’re perfect for your next cocktail party, a night out with friends, weddings and more. Take a look to see if you spot some of your faves and pick up a gown or two for yourself.

Sequins

From left to right: Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett
Getty Images
From left to right: Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett

Without a doubt, sequins were the most popular trend of the night. Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Coolidge, Abby Elliott, Heidi Klum, Laverne Cox, Margot Robbie and so many more stars were actually glittering on the red carpet. While not exactly an everyday look, having a sequin or two on hand is always a good idea.

1
Boohoo
Boohoo plus sequin peplum wrap midi dress
Available in both emerald and black, this stunning sequin wrap dress from Boohoo is the perfect juxtaposition of sexy and timeless. It's available in sizes 12 through 20.
$55 at Boohoo (originally $85)
2
Revolve
Revolve Eden dress
If you prefer a longer length with all the glitz of a bold sequin, then look no further than this shimmering Revolve dress. It's available in sizes XS to XL.
$188 at Revolve
3
Reformation
Reformation Alisha dress
Get festive with this chic Reformation sequined mini dress. It's fun, flirty, sexy and a great way to elevate even the dreariest of days. Available in sizes 0 to 12.
$109+ at Reformation

Sleek 90s vibes

From left to right: Elizabeth Debicki, Jenny Slate, Anya Taylor Joy
Getty Images
From left to right: Elizabeth Debicki, Jenny Slate, Anya Taylor Joy

Streamlined and elegant, 90s-inspired looks are always a good idea on the red carpet and they’ve made a comeback in a big way. Jenny Slate, Megan Stalter, Anya Taylor Joy, Elizabeth Debicki and more all stunned in simple silhouettes in vibrant hues. This style is incredibly wearable and versatile, perfect for just about every occasion.

1
Saks Fifth Avenue
Ronny Kobo Wonder halter-neck gown
This sleek slip dress dress comes in an electric shade of lime green, and is accented with throwback detail like a halter neckline, plunging keyhole detail and the ever-ubiquitous floral rosette. It’s available in sizes XS to XL.
$598 at Saks Fifth Avenue
2
Something Navy
Something Navy
Channel Jenny Slate with this gorgeous halter dress from Something Navy. Available in four different colors and sizes XXS to XXL.
$227.50 at Something Navy (originally $325)
3
Nordstrom
Wayf strapless matte satin bias cut gown
This Wayf dress is giving the ultimate Calvin Klein vibes. It's simple, silky smooth, understated and sexy. It's available in two colors in sizes XXS to XXL.
$128 at Nordstrom
4
ASOS
ASOS leather look PU mini dress in hot pink
Sexy, sleek and fun, this cheeky faux leather mini dress is the perfect update to the 90s theme. It's available in sizes 2 through 14.
$46 at ASOS

Gorgeous suits

From left to right: Suzy Amis, Emma Darcy, Domee Shi
Getty Images
From left to right: Suzy Amis, Emma Darcy, Domee Shi

Few things are better than a sharp suit, and tonight’s Golden Globe Awards were full of women and nonbinary folk wearing ultra-stylish, creative and bold suiting. Whether you’re looking for an everyday ensemble for work or want to dazzle at your next big event with a femme-style suit that will stun the masses, let Suzy Amis, Emma D’Arcy and Domee Shi inspire you.

Net-a-Porter
Toteme belted cady blazer
Splurge on this blouse-y blazer with a belted tie for an unexpected blazer silhouette. The elegant topper is made with cotton and wool cady fabric, and has a longline silhouette and padded shoulders to add a touch of structure to an otherwise relaxed look.
$920 at Net-a-Porter
Eloquii
Bridal by Eloquii white suit
This three-piece assortment from Eloquii will stun whether you’re walking down the aisle or simply making an entrance at your next big event. The single-button blazer, corset-style bustier, and floor-sweeping wide-leg pants are each sold separately, and each available in sizes 14 to 28.
Blazer: $139 at EloquiiBustier: $99 at EloquiiPants: $99 at Eloquii
The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop Bea blazer and suit pants
The boxy, oversized silhouette of this Frankie Shop suit are a more wearable version of Darcy's devastatingly cool oversized look. Available in sizes XS to L.
Blazer: $345 at The Frankie ShopBants: $229 at The Frankie Shop
ASOS
ASOS Design tux suit blazer and pants
Keep things clean and simple with this slinky white suit from ASOS. Available in sizes 0 to 14.
Blazer: $93 at ASOSPants: $60 at ASOS

80s-inspired sculptural dresses

From left to right: Michelle Williams, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Selena Gomez
Getty Images
From left to right: Michelle Williams, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Selena Gomez

In an unexpected twist, the red carpet was full of women channeling puffy, ruffle-y 80s-inspired gowns. Michelle Williams, Chloe Flower, Lily James, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Jenna Ortega and more were repping this ostentatious decade. It’s the perfect reminder to infuse a little fun into your wardrobe.

1
ASOS
ASOS Curve off-shoulder puff midi dress
This eye-catching sheath pairs a sculptural, statement-making bodice with a fitted midi skirt — a combination that’s sure to turn heads when you enter a room. The cocoa-hued frock is available in plus size 12 to 26.
$105 at Asos
2
Amazon
Black Halo Prince gown
Available in size 0 to 14, these ruffle sleeves and neckline add whimsy and a retro-vibe. Perfect for your next big event.
$402.50 at Amazon
3
ASOS
ASOS Luxe bubble bardot mini dress
How glorious are the puff sleeves on this satiny, off the shoulder party dress? It's 80s excess at it's best. Available in sizes 0 to 14.
$73.50 at ASOS (originally $105)
4
Eloquii
Eloquii metallic plisse one shoulder dress
Channel the pizzazz of the larger-than-life 80s with this very wearable metallic dress from Eloquii. Get it while you can, it's flying off the shelves. (Currently the only size available is 28, but stay tuned for a restock.)
$149.95 at Eloquii

Dramatic black dresses

From left to right: Daisy Edgar Jones, Natasha Lyonne, Milly Alcock
Getty Images
From left to right: Daisy Edgar Jones, Natasha Lyonne, Milly Alcock

You can never go wrong with a black dress, and the women of this year’s Golden Globes turned out. They added exciting elements like jewels, sequins, lace and unexpected texture to spice them up, making each one more beautiful than the next. Channel the likes of Milly Alcock, Liza Koshy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Natasha Lyonne, Hannah Redmayne and Daisy Edgar Jones and pick one up for yourself.

Nordstrom
Morgan & Co. corset lace gown
Do your best Daisy Edgar Jones impression with this lacy, corseted dress. It has a plunging scallop-trimmed neckline and sexy side slit that give the dress an edge. It's available in sizes 0 to 15.
$129 at Nordstrom
Amazon
Alexis Romani dress
The strapless scooped sweetheart neckline elevates this sheath dress beyond everyday LBD status. Doesn't it kind of remind you of Milly Alcock's dress? It's graceful, stylish and timeless and available in sizes S to L.
$595 at Amazon
H&M
H&M square-neck dress
Channel the boxy silhouette of Natasha Lyonne’s red carpet look with this fitted square-neck sheath from H&M. Available in plus sizes L to 4XL, its an elegant option that you’ll be able to dress up or down.
$24.99 at H&M
Amazon
Lioness Stone Cold Maxi dress
Keep things simple but still sexy with this slinky jersey black dress with a dramatic open back. It's available in sizes XS to XXL.
$62.30 at Amazon (originally $89)
