The 80th Golden Globe Awards just wrapped, and our favorite celebs didn’t disappoint on tonight’s red carpet. We’ve enjoyed an array of dazzling jewelry, stunning suits and sparkly ensembles as far as the eye can see. (It’s enough to make you forget that the Hollywood Foreign Press has been plagued with allegations of ethics violations and racism and chose not to air the awards ceremony last year.)
This year, however, the livestream was back — and there were a few standout red-carpet trends that caught our eye. Sequins burst out of every corner, slinky 90s looks made a comeback in a big way, women sported powerful suits, 80s-inspired sculptural dresses were everywhere and dramatic black dresses adorned with lace and sexy necklines were in plentiful supply.
Below, we’ve rounded up a few wearable looks inspired by each of these highly-coveted trends. They’re perfect for your next cocktail party, a night out with friends, weddings and more. Take a look to see if you spot some of your faves and pick up a gown or two for yourself.
Sequins
Without a doubt, sequins were the most popular trend of the night. Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Coolidge, Abby Elliott, Heidi Klum, Laverne Cox, Margot Robbie and so many more stars were actually glittering on the red carpet. While not exactly an everyday look, having a sequin or two on hand is always a good idea.
Boohoo
Boohoo plus sequin peplum wrap midi dress
Available in both emerald and black, this stunning sequin wrap dress from Boohoo is the perfect juxtaposition of sexy and timeless. It's available in sizes 12 through 20.
Streamlined and elegant, 90s-inspired looks are always a good idea on the red carpet and they’ve made a comeback in a big way. Jenny Slate, Megan Stalter, Anya Taylor Joy, Elizabeth Debicki and more all stunned in simple silhouettes in vibrant hues. This style is incredibly wearable and versatile, perfect for just about every occasion.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Ronny Kobo Wonder halter-neck gown
This sleek slip dress dress comes in an electric shade of lime green, and is accented with throwback detail like a halter neckline, plunging keyhole detail and the ever-ubiquitous floral rosette. It’s available in sizes XS to XL.
Few things are better than a sharp suit, and tonight’s Golden Globe Awards were full of women and nonbinary folk wearing ultra-stylish, creative and bold suiting. Whether you’re looking for an everyday ensemble for work or want to dazzle at your next big event with a femme-style suit that will stun the masses, let Suzy Amis, Emma D’Arcy and Domee Shi inspire you.
Net-a-Porter
Toteme belted cady blazer
Splurge on this blouse-y blazer with a belted tie for an unexpected blazer silhouette. The elegant topper is made with cotton and wool cady fabric, and has a longline silhouette and padded shoulders to add a touch of structure to an otherwise relaxed look.
This three-piece assortment from Eloquii will stun whether you’re walking down the aisle or simply making an entrance at your next big event. The single-button blazer, corset-style bustier, and floor-sweeping wide-leg pants are each sold separately, and each available in sizes 14 to 28.
In an unexpected twist, the red carpet was full of women channeling puffy, ruffle-y 80s-inspired gowns. Michelle Williams, Chloe Flower, Lily James, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Jenna Ortega and more were repping this ostentatious decade. It’s the perfect reminder to infuse a little fun into your wardrobe.
ASOS
ASOS Curve off-shoulder puff midi dress
This eye-catching sheath pairs a sculptural, statement-making bodice with a fitted midi skirt — a combination that’s sure to turn heads when you enter a room. The cocoa-hued frock is available in plus size 12 to 26.
Channel the pizzazz of the larger-than-life 80s with this very wearable metallic dress from Eloquii. Get it while you can, it's flying off the shelves. (Currently the only size available is 28, but stay tuned for a restock.)
You can never go wrong with a black dress, and the women of this year’s Golden Globes turned out. They added exciting elements like jewels, sequins, lace and unexpected texture to spice them up, making each one more beautiful than the next. Channel the likes of Milly Alcock, Liza Koshy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Natasha Lyonne, Hannah Redmayne and Daisy Edgar Jones and pick one up for yourself.
Nordstrom
Morgan & Co. corset lace gown
Do your best Daisy Edgar Jones impression with this lacy, corseted dress. It has a plunging scallop-trimmed neckline and sexy side slit that give the dress an edge. It's available in sizes 0 to 15.
The strapless scooped sweetheart neckline elevates this sheath dress beyond everyday LBD status. Doesn't it kind of remind you of Milly Alcock's dress? It's graceful, stylish and timeless and available in sizes S to L.
Channel the boxy silhouette of Natasha Lyonne’s red carpet look with this fitted square-neck sheath from H&M. Available in plus sizes L to 4XL, its an elegant option that you’ll be able to dress up or down.