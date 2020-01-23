‘President Pence’: Republican Group Urges Senate To Dump Trump In Damning New Ad

A Republican group has launched a new ad campaign urging the Senate to remove President Donald Trump at the conclusion of the impeachment trial, elevating Vice President Mike Pence into the Oval Office.

“Mike Pence is a bland, boring, completely typical, ordinary conservative Republican from Indiana,” the President Pence website created by the anti-Trump conservative group Defending Democracy Together states. “And if the Senate does its duty, they’ll make him the next president of the United States.”

There’s also a commercial set to run on Fox News as the impeachment vote nears:

Defending Democracy Together said removing Trump won’t undo the 2016 presidential election, as the president’s supporters have claimed.

“It won’t put Hillary Clinton or Nancy Pelosi in the White House. Instead it will give us President Mike Pence,” spokesperson Tim Miller said in a statement. “And while Pence isn’t the president of anyone’s dreams, he isn’t Donald Trump either. So there’s that.”

While the campaign argues for Trump’s removal, it’s not exactly a celebration of Pence so much as accepting him over Trump.

Or, as a MAGA-style cap worn by conservative pundit Bill Kristol on the website declares: “Mike’s Alright Given Alternative.”

Kristol is a founder of the group, which is parent of Republicans for the Rule of Law, another anti-Trump GOP organization that has launched a series of ads supporting impeachment.

Kristol’s group is among several challenges Trump is facing from the right.

Another, the Lincoln Project, is led by a group of prominent conservatives including attorney George Conway, husband of Kellyanne Conway, who serves in the White House as a counselor to the president.

That organization just launched its own impeachment-related ad, calling on Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to “do your job” and vote for witnesses and evidence in the Senate trial.

“Madame Senator, this time a finger-wag will not cut it,” a voiceover in the spot says. “You’re a senator, so act like it.”

Trump is also facing at least two long-shot 2020 GOP primary challengers.

And at least one other prominent Republican is vowing to work against him. Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said last year he will launch an anti-Trump PAC.