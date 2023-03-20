Hakeem Jeffries Pummels Kevin McCarthy With New Name For Weaponization Committee

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) bashed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for his claim that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is seeking “political vengeance” through his office’s probe into former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy, in a tweet on Saturday, claimed that Bragg was pursuing political vengeance against the former president and called on “relevant” committees to look into the use of federal funds for investigations tied to Trump.

Jeffries, during former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s new MSNBC show, said he strongly disagrees with McCarthy and presumed the speaker was referring to the House Weaponization of the Federal Government subcommittee which has held a number of dramatic hearings since its inception.

″[It’s] really more appropriately named, the Committee to Protect Insurrectionists,” Jeffries said.

He added: “Instead of the House majority focusing on the economy, [inflation, job creation and health care,] they continue to peddle conspiracy theories led by this so-called weaponization committee and the oversight committee, as opposed to trying to find common ground with House Democrats to try to make life better for everyday Americans. But we’re going to continue to put people over politics.”

Jeffries later commended the weaponization committee’s top Democrat Stacey Plaskett for pushing back against MAGA Republicans, however, he reflected on having a “positive, forward-looking” relationship with McCarthy in the future.

“That doesn’t mean that we aren’t going to strongly disagree with each other as we have with respect to the former twice-impeached president of the United States of America,” he said.

