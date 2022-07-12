Shopping

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and that means it’s time to get amazing deals on essentials like home goods, kitchen appliances, furniture and of course, the latest tech gadgets and accessories.

Today, we’re scouring Amazon to find huge discounts on headphones and earbuds. Whether you’re looking for a new pair to take to the gym, make work calls or just listen to your favorite song on repeat until you get tired of it, we’re here to bring you the best deals on the personal listening equipment you should add to your cart.

Below, we rounded up the best deals on wireless headphones and earbuds you can get on Prime Day. Be sure to keep an eye on the list, as we’ll be adding new deals today and tomorrow.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (32% off)
These sweat resistant and Siri-responsive earbuds have over 21,000 ratings on Amazon for a score of 4.8 out of 5. They offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. These also come with tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.
$169.98 at Amazon (originally $249)
2
Amazon
Apple Airpods (10% off)
Enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharged with the included compact charging case. You can also get easy access to Siri by simply saying, "Hey Siri."
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
3
Amazon
Bose Sport earbuds (17% off)
Enhance your workout routine with these wireless earbuds. They're sweat- and weather-resistant for even your most intense workout sessions. In addition to listening to music, you can also take calls with the simple touch controls. You can get up to 5 hours per charge with the included charging case, and up to 2 more hours by charging for just 15 minutes.
$149 at Amazon (originally $179)
4
Amazon
Jabra Elite wireless headphones (50% off)
Enjoy a whopping 50 hours of listening time on a single charge with these over-ear headphones. You can also take calls and use Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant to carry out everyday tasks. The foldable design allows for easy storage to take to the gym and work.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
5
Amazon
Beats Solo3 wirelress headphones (43% off)
Get up to 40 hours of listening time with these wireless headphones that also have a built-in microphone. You can take calls, control your music and use Siri all thanks to the on-ear controls.
$114.95 at Amazon (originally $199.95)
6
Amazon
Skullcandy Jib wireless earbuds (31% off)
These earbuds are a deal that's too good to pass up. They provide up to 22 hours of battery life and are sweat- and water-resistant so you can work out without worrying about ruining them. The dual microphone also allows you to take ultra-clear calls.
$21.99 at Amazon (originally $31.99)
7
Amazon
Jaybird Vista 2 wireless earbuds (33% off)
If you need pair of earbuds that are waterproof, sweat-proof, dust-proof and have active noise cancellation, look no further. In addition to these neat features, they also have a 24 hour battery life and wind-guarded mics that control noise around you.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
8
Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds (29% off)
With the charging case that comes with these earbuds, you can enjoy up to 24 hours of listening time. Each one is ergonomically designed and water-resistant, and if you're BFFs with Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant, you'll be glad to know that system is conveniently built in, too.
$198 at Amazon (originally $278)
9
Amazon
Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds (40% off)
These earbuds can be used at the same time or only one at a time. They're splash-proof and sweat-proof, and offer hands-free calling so you can talk no matter what you're doing. The battery lasts up to 20 hours with the charging case.
$58 at Amazon (originally $98)
10
Amazon
Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds (23% off)
Looking up upgrade your running situation? These sporty earbuds are connected together via wire so they won't fall out and get lost while you're active. They even offer sweat and weather resistance so you can take them with you when outside conditions aren't great. The battery life is up to 6 hours on a single charge.
$99 at Amazon (originally $129)
11
Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones (35% off)
Use the touch sensors on these headphones to control music playback and take calls. With up to 30 hours of battery life and a feature that pauses your music when you remove them from your ears (how neat is that!), these headphones will instantly become your new favorites.
$228 at Amazon (originally $348)
12
Amazon
JBL Tune wireless earbuds (55% off)
Get the powerful bass your favorite songs require with these earbuds. With a battery life of 25 hours, you can literally listen all day, thanks to the included charging case. You can even keep one earbud charging while using the other one.
$44.95 at Amazon (originally $99.95)
13
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds (20% off)
These earbuds come with three soft silicone eartip options so you can find the right size for your ear, as well as universal wingtips that flex to fit your ear and stay put. You'll also love the spatial audio feature that provides rich sound thanks to head tracking, which adjusts the music's levels as you turn your head. The earbuds provide six hours of charge on their own, while the case holds 18 hours.
$159.95 at Amazon (originally $199.95)
14
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones (30% off)
Fully customize your music listening experience with these unique headphones. You can set the bass, mid-range and treble levels to your preference and essentially create your own concert. They offer up to 24 hours of battery life.
$229 at Amazon (originally $329)
