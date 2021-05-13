Howard Dean Explains Why Most Politicians In The GOP 'Are No Longer Americans'

Former Democratic Party leader Howard Dean on Wednesday tore into Republican politicians, suggesting most “are no longer Americans” because of their capitulation to ex-President Donald Trump.

Responding to the removal of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from GOP House leadership for contesting Trump’s election lies, Dean told MSNBC’s Ari Melber that most Republicans have now “chosen not to have a democratic country.”

“I think Liz Cheney deserves a lot of credit,” said the former longtime Vermont governor, acknowledging Democrats would be “horrified” by that comment.

“But what we need is not that we all agree on our vision of America,” he said. “What we need is honesty and to stand up for core democratic principles. The Republicans have abandoned democratic principles.”

The vast majority of GOP lawmakers now “do not have a spine,” added Dean, who chaired the Democratic National Committee from 2005 to 2009 after running for president in 2004. “If you could find six spines in the Republican Party, I’d say you are exaggerating.”

Dean admitted disagreeing with Cheney on policy but said “loyalty to the country should always trump” that.

Cheney is a “true American,” he continued. “And I have to say that most politicians in the Republican Party are no longer Americans because they no longer believe in democracy.”

Dean last month ripped Republicans as racists, whack jobs and conspiracy theorists. “You have a Republican Party, which emotionally, essentially are neo-fascist,” he told The Daily Beast podcast “The New Abnormal.” “They fundamentally do not believe that another legitimate point of view exists other than theirs.”