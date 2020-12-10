HuffPost Suspends Paid Membership During Move To BuzzFeed

Now HuffPost is on the cusp of further change as we move to new ownership under BuzzFeed. Don’t worry, we’ll keep creating the empathetic, inclusive, people-first journalism that you’ve been reading and supporting – and will remain a separate, distinct website.

As part of the move, we will be temporarily suspending HuffPost Plus, our paid membership for readers who want to support HuffPost financially on a monthly or annual basis, as we transition to our new home. This means we are not accepting new HuffPost Plus memberships for now, and current memberships will be cancelled and refunded on a prorated basis. (If you have any questions about this change, please check out our FAQs here. If you’re a member with questions about your membership, email support@huffpost.com.)

We are still welcoming readers to sign up for our free, basic membership. Basic membership is your ticket to the HuffPost community, including participation in comments, invitations to members-only virtual events and text Q&As with HuffPost journalists, access to the HuffPost Insider newsletter and the ability to save and manage your bookmarks.

Unfortunately, the HuffPost Stuff store is closing, and any new transactions must be completed by Dec. 30. So if you’re an annual member who still needs to claim your free T-shirt or if you want to make any purchases from the store, get your order in now. Please visit the support site if you have any questions about HuffPost Stuff.

We want to thank all of our members for staying with us in 2020. We’re so grateful for the time you’ve spent with us keeping yourselves informed, joining the conversations in the comments, weighing in on our polls and participating in our events. Together we have built a community of over 138,000 members, double that of 2019.

Based on your feedback, in April we moved comments behind our free membership login and reduced toxicity with focused moderation on our most controversial topics. We also added a weekly commenting roundup to highlight top thoughts from our members, and more ways for you to weigh in – including polls and forums – and interact with our journalists, including launching interactive virtual events.

Our Live & Personal virtual events program drew more than 8,500 registrants and 2.8 million video views. We held 21 events on Zoom, including a misinformation workshop, a series of events about the elections, three events about parenting, three events about sex and intimacy, two events about the workplace, one event about Keynesian economics and 10 events about about COVID-19. We also hosted six Instagram Live events and six commenting events, in which members like you asked HuffPost journalists and experts your burning questions about the pandemic, self-care, U.S. elections and Thanksgiving.

(We’ve still got one more commenting forum to look forward to this year: an expert Q&A about the COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 17. Leave your questions for HuffPost medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel and senior wellness editor Lindsay Holmes here now!)

And you have supported unique coverage that won us more than a dozen journalism awards this year, including three Webby Awards for HuffPost Life, news and politics coverage.

Here are just a few examples:

We’re excited to continue telling empathetic, inclusive and people-first stories in 2021. We want to do that with you. Thanks for joining us.

