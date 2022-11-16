Ivanka Trump Explains Why She's Not Working On Her Dad's Campaign

Ivanka Trump says she is done with politics, for now at least.

After former President Donald Trump officially launched his 2024 campaign on Tuesday, his daughter said she doesn’t “plan to be involved in politics.”

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she told Fox News Digital.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” the Trump scion added.

Ivanka Trump, left, and husband Jared Kushner, right, served as senior White House advisers to Donald Trump. TOBY MELVILLE via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as senior White House advisers during Donald Trump’s one term in office. The then-president repeatedly tried to remove them from their jobs, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

The couple didn’t take paychecks for their roles but did reap hundreds of millions of dollars in outside income during the period.

Ivanka Trump was once rumored to be thinking about a U.S. Senate run.

She did not attend her father’s announcement speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Kushner was present, though.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump and Laura Trump listen as former President Donald Trump announces his 2024 run on Tuesday. Joe Raedle via Getty Images

The couple, who have three children, moved to Miami after Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Ivanka Trump didn’t back down from her support of her father but said she was loving “the freedom and privacy with having returned to the private sector.”