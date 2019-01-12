Jim Carrey Pushes Sen. Lindsey Graham To The Wall In New Critical Cartoon

Actor Jim Carrey’s latest artwork accuses Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and the Republican Party as a whole of being out of touch with and not caring about the people.

The “Kidding” star shared this depiction of Graham, who appears to be up against a wall, to Twitter on Friday:

.@LindseyGrahamSC supports taking 800,000 federal workers and their families hostage over Trump’s ridiculous wall. He’s been sucking up to donors so long he’s forgotten how real people struggle. Or like the rest of his party, doesn’t give a good goddamn. pic.twitter.com/aScUmOgBaL — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 11, 2019

Carrey, who shows no sign of stopping the creation of his politically themed and sometimes controversial images, wrote in his caption that the South Carolina senator “supports taking 800,000 federal workers and their families hostage over Trump’s ridiculous wall.”

Graham has in recent days heavily criticized Democrats for not acquiescing to President Donald Trump’s demands for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The resulting partial government shutdown became the longest in U.S. history as it entered its 22nd day on Saturday.

Carrey added that Graham has been “sucking up to donors so long he’s forgotten how real people struggle. Or like the rest of his party, doesn’t give a good goddamn.”