Jimmy Kimmel Spots The 1 ‘Shocking’ Thing About Trump Positive COVID Test Claim

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Donald Trump over the bombshell claim in former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ new book that the ex-president tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first 2020 debate with Joe Biden.
“The only thing shocking about any of this is that anyone would be shocked by it,” the comedian said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as he dug into the timeline of Trump’s diagnosis. Meadows said Trump tested negative soon after. Trump has dismissed the suggestion he was infected during the debate as “fake news.” He was hospitalized with the coronavirus days after.
“Of course he didn’t tell the Gold Star families and the Supreme Court justice and Joe Biden he was positive,” Kimmel said. “This is a guy who didn’t even wear a condom with a porn star, OK? He draws on weather maps and tells you it’s the real weather, enough with the shock.”
“Sadly, testing positive for COVID was the only positive thing he did in four years as president,” he added.
