Kayleigh McEnany Gets Blunt History Lesson After Her Meltdown Over Trump Ranking

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said she found it “infuriating” that Donald Trump came in last in a new survey ranking all U.S. presidents.
McEnany, who served as Trump’s press secretary for much of his final year in office, made an “uck” sound of disgust as she summed up the survey of social scientists and other presidential scholars.
“They are the ivory-tower elites who in no way represent the view of the American people,” she declared of the results released by the Presidential Greatness Project, which placed Trump at the bottom of the list and well behind presidents Barack Obama (7), Joe Biden (14) and Ronald Reagan (16).
But to Trump’s critics, there’s no mystery behind the rankings.
Trump is facing a combined 91 criminal counts in four separate cases, including one centered around the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was carried out by his supporters trying to block the certification of the election and keep him in power despite losing.
Plenty of people on X offered McEnany a lesson in that recent history and a few other reminders about her old boss: