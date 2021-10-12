Nicole Brown's Sister Slams Kim Kardashian For 'Distasteful' O.J. Simpson Joke

Tanya Brown is criticizing Kim Kardashian West for making “distasteful” jokes about O.J. Simpson at her deceased sister Nicole Brown’s expense in a recent “SNL” monologue.

Kardashian West had joked that it was because of her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, that she first met a Black person. “Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?” she asked, referring to the manner in which Simpson was accused of murdering Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994.

Robert Kardashian helped acquit the NFL star of those murder charges following a controversial and highly publicized 11-month trial.

“O.J. does leave a mark — or several, or none at all; I still don’t know,” Kardashian West joked in the monologue.

Tanya Brown told TMZ this week that the jokes were “beyond inappropriate and insensitive” and that her sister’s death should not be portrayed as a joke. It was also shocking and hurtful to hear the audience laughing at them, she said.

Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

The two families were once closely intertwined. Kris Jenner, Kardashian West’s mother, was close friends with Nicole Brown for years.

