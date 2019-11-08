Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe on Thursday warned “the United States of America is in real danger” as he broke down the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“We’ve got a president who is willing to compromise our national security by hurting a country that is a buffer zone between an expanding Russia and the NATO alliance by undermining the Ukraine,” Tribe told CNN’s Anderson Cooper about the ongoing fallout from Trump’s July phone call with Ukraine’s President in which he requested his counterpart dig up dirt on potential Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden allegedly in exchange for the release of military aid.

“There’s more than enough evidence now to conclude that this president has committed what the framers would have regarded as grave high crimes and misdemeanors, including one that is named in the Constitution, namely bribery,” he later added.

“I mean that’s a bribe, it’s extortion,” said Tribe. “It’s clearly an abuse of power, it’s a betrayal of trust, it’s a high crime and misdemeanor and it’s about time that we brought this all to an end.”

