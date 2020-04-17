HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Lord Jones CBD Body Lotion is on double discount during The Sephora Spring VIB Sale. Pair your Sephora status discount with the current 30% off promotion to get High CBD Formula Body Lotion for as low as $34.

Whether social distancing has left your muscles sore from all of those stress-relieving at-home workouts or cramped up from too much time on the couch for conference calls and “Tiger King” marathons, this on-sale product might just be the answer to your stiffness.

Lord Jones’ High CBD Formula Body Lotion is a pain-relieving CBD lotion that can be used for pain, arthritis, sore muscles, period cramps and even to help you wear high heels — whenever that might be next.

It’s formulated with shea butter and 100 milligrams of CBD, the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that reviewers say can help ease pain and inflammation and reduce anxiety.

This well-known lotion also currently touts more than 14,000 “loves” on Sephora, a sign of the product’s cult status.

Lord Jones’ bestselling and debut product normally retails for $60, but the brand is currently running a promotion for 30% off in an effort to help customers during these weird times who are dealing with excessive stress or chapped skin from handwashing.

And, the savings don’t stop there.

Just like a good skin care routine, you can layer this promotion with another deal for the best results during Sephora’s Spring VIB Sale. That means it’s an additional 10% to 20% off the already-on-sale price of Lord Jones’ body lotion with code SPRINGSAVE.

The extra discount is dependent on your Sephora status. The sale kicks off right now for Rouge members, those who spend $1,000 a year at Sephora. They can get 20% off their orders until May 1.

For VIB members, or those who spend at least $350 a year, the sale starts April 21 and ends on April 29, and they 15% off their purchases. And Beauty Insiders, who don’t have a minimum that they have to spend in a year, can get 10% off starting on April 23 and until April 27.

And currently, since Sephora stores are closed, the company is offering free shipping without its usual $50 minimum with code FREESHIP. The deal can be combined with the sale coupon code, too.

All of that means you can potentially get Lord Jones’ High CBD Formula Body Lotion for as low as $34, the cheapest we’ve ever spotted it.

Sephora shoppers aren’t the only ones being blessed by the Lord’s work. This week the brand donated hundreds of its CBD products to NYC hospitals to bring some relief to the many health care workers on their feet for hours on end.

Though there are dozens of CBD brands out there, Lord Jones was among the first to mainstream CBD products as the very first CBD brand to be stocked at Sephora back in 2018. It ultimately set the standard for a lot of the beauty retailer’s CBD guidelines.

Lord Jones is beloved by average shoppers and celebrities alike, and our own editor swears by it for knee pain because of the pump’s measured doses and soothing scent.

If you’re already a devout fan, Sephora’s spring VIB sale is a great opportunity to stock up on some of the other Lord Jones products carried at Sephora, like the Royal Oil, Bath Salts and a brand new Acid Mantle Repair Moisturizer.