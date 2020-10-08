Marco Rubio's Vice Presidential Debate Review Goes Viral For The Wrong Reason

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) was left with egg on his face after he attempted to criticize Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ performance in Wednesday’s debate.

Rubio tweeted footage of what appeared to be a missile test, that was originally aired on the state-run China Central Television network, and encouraged his 4.2 million followers to “think hard about what you just saw…then decide who you want just one heartbeat away from the Presidency.”

Think hard about what you just saw...then decide who you want just one heartbeat away from the Presidency pic.twitter.com/f6j8T3QiB2 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 8, 2020

But the post backfired.

Many critics mockingly suggested Rubio had inadvertently endorsed the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Harris against President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Others accused Rubio of misogyny and sexism and reminded him of his claim in 2016, when he was running for president, that his GOP rival Trump could not be trusted with the nuclear codes.

Is Rubio endorsing #BidenHarris2020 here? Because a reminder that Donald Trump controls the nukes is...not confidence-building. https://t.co/xwhuMg4KUH — Laura Seay (@texasinafrica) October 8, 2020

Well that’s rich considering a nuclear football carrier is in isolation due to GOP hubris and carelessness https://t.co/l8dxBovN8L — Emily Deans MD 👻 (@evolutionarypsy) October 8, 2020

I don't think this plays the way Rubio thinks it does. https://t.co/ogeRhTmCnB — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 8, 2020

i'm totally not misogynistic, now excuse me while i post some sky penises while asking this question https://t.co/grb77h1RTS — Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) October 8, 2020

Marco, you are very bad at Twitter. https://t.co/2vuh5X0136 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 8, 2020

Well, I’d say no one from the administration that gave the ‘rona to the guy who carries around the nuclear football. ☢️ 🏈 🦠 https://t.co/HVs9nuOFZU — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) October 8, 2020

So, the woman on the ticket that isn't trying to go to war with China, did I get it right https://t.co/ILMFP1jmBD — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) October 8, 2020

Not the person who yells “I’M SPEAKING I’M SPEAKING” to try to insert some sort of dominance when she is losing a conversation https://t.co/qKFEzr1hGu — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) October 8, 2020

Thank you for reminding us that a President needs a cool and calm demeanor when making life-and-death decisions. — Seth Masket (@smotus) October 8, 2020

Oh wow, Marco coming out against Trump like this, finally got his moral courage back. https://t.co/QOpOqjqzk8 — Elizabeth Picciuto 💨🍂 (@epicciuto) October 8, 2020

wow this is a remarkable self-own https://t.co/8TlHcdk2Tk — stuart andrew thompson (@stuartathompson) October 8, 2020

The classic read unto this as you wish message - it's easy to interpret this as being against your own party's candidate 😂 — grant christopher (@gechristopher) October 8, 2020

Yeah...think who controls the nuclear football right now https://t.co/A5TklYcHnb — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@ClaraJeffery) October 8, 2020

I have. Kamala. — Stuart Hazeldine (@stuarthazeldine) October 8, 2020

BREAKING!!!! Marco Rubio endorses Joe Biden. https://t.co/WtH2Qv7zTS — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) October 8, 2020

Answer: Certainly not a rude and vacuous man who agrees to rules and then continually violated them, demonstrating contempt for women while channeling his boss, as well as evading answers to questions that should be easy to answer. https://t.co/AMBp3mzCfq — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) October 8, 2020

thanks marco I agree it's obviously Kamala — Bill (@Bill_TPA) October 8, 2020

We're missing the main point: a Republican Senator implied a woman is too emotional to be Vice President of the United States. In 2020. Let that sink in.



I'm calling it - @GOP is not salvageable. Period. Pence lowered the coffin, Rubio set it ablaze, Trump nuked it. — E pluribus unum (@HRRevels1) October 8, 2020

What is your point exactly with this? Is this some way to say a man is better than a woman? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 8, 2020

not the guy with the fly on his head — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) October 8, 2020