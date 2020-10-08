Marco Rubio's Vice Presidential Debate Review Goes Viral For The Wrong Reason

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) was left with egg on his face after he attempted to criticize Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ performance in Wednesday’s debate.
Rubio tweeted footage of what appeared to be a missile test, that was originally aired on the state-run China Central Television network, and encouraged his 4.2 million followers to “think hard about what you just saw…then decide who you want just one heartbeat away from the Presidency.”
But the post backfired.
Many critics mockingly suggested Rubio had inadvertently endorsed the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Harris against President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Others accused Rubio of misogyny and sexism and reminded him of his claim in 2016, when he was running for president, that his GOP rival Trump could not be trusted with the nuclear codes.