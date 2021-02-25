A man who said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is a close friend and has appeared with the conspiracy-mongering lawmaker at public events was among the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, CNN reported on Wednesday. (Watch the video above.)

Anthony Aguero, identified by the network as a right-wing livestreamer and close ally of Greene, confirmed that he entered the Capitol and said he did so as a “journalist.” (He has since deleted a video in which he bragged of breaching “the chambers,” CNN noted.)

Aguero has called Greene “one of my closest friends” and told CNN: “I fully support Marjorie Taylor Greene. We need more great people like her. God bless her and her family.” The two have worked closely on causes such as anti-immigration and former President Donald Trump’s border wall and attended pro-Trump rallies together, CNN wrote.

Greene, a devotee of the crackpot QAnon conspiracy theory, was stripped of her House committee assignments for her reality-denying statements. She fervently backed Trump’s falsehood that the election was stolen from him and claimed that Trump supporters did not storm the Capitol. (GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin continued to amplify the lie at a hearing on the attack this week.)

But Aguero was caught on tape completely contradicting Greene’s Capitol riot claim, Newsweek noted.

“We were all there. It was not antifa, and it was not BLM,” Aguero said in a video shortly after the attack. “It was Trump supporters that did that yesterday. I’m the first to admit it, being one myself.”

The FBI declined to comment to CNN on whether it was investigating Aguero. HuffPost did not immediately hear back from Greene’s office.