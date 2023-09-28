Matty Healy Announces 'Indefinite Hiatus' For The 1975

LOADING ERROR LOADING

English pop band The 1975 is taking a break — with no indication how long it will last.

Frontman Matty Healy delivered the news on Tuesday to a California crowd at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento between songs. The announcement was followed by audible screams in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

“We always love coming to this place to play for you guys whenever we get the chance,” said Healy, per footage on X. “And it’s wonderful you’re all here. After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight.”

The announcement kicked off the North American leg of the band’s Still…At Their Very Best Tour.

Band manager Jamie Osborne hinted at the possibility of a hiatus in August. Still, Healy’s announcement left some fans shocked. Others seemed fed up with Healy’s antics over the past year.

“The guy should just take an indefinite break from everything,” one person wrote on X.

Healy made a string of controversial remarks this year and decried the backlash as "mental." Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images

Healy claimed anxiety was to blame.

“at this point you could tell me anything about the guy from the 1975 and i would believe you,” wrote one person on X. “look me in the eye and say ‘did you hear about matty healy? he’s got hostages in a cracker barrel’ and i’d be like yeah probably.”

