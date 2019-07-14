Meghan Markle Shares Warm Hug With Beyoncé At Lion King Premeire

Meghan Markle has finally met the queen. Queen Bey, that is.

At Sunday’s London premiere of “The Lion King,” the Duchess of Sussex was spotted greeting Beyoncé, as the two shared a warm hug.

Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English caught it all on camera. The singer, who was dressed in a golden gown with a thigh-high slit, was all smiles while chatting with the duchess, who wore a sheer-sleeved black gown.

Though their conversation isn’t audible in the footage, English said there was “lots of baby chat” between the women and their husbands, Prince Harry and Jay-Z.

The duchess gave birth to baby Archie in May. Beyoncé has three children ― 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, and 7-year-old Blue Ivy, with whom she attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere last week.

The artist stars as the voice of Nala in the remake of the Disney classic.

Meeting Markle was likely a big moment for Beyoncé, who has expressed admiration for the duchess in the past, posing before a portrait of her for Black History Month and calling her “one of our Melanated Monas.”