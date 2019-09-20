Meghan Markle And Ivanka Trump Are Awkwardly Attending The Same Wedding

Talk about a royally awkward situation.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in Rome on Friday, as were Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, for the wedding celebration of their shared friends, fashion designer Misha Nonoo and oil tycoon Michael Hess. ―

The two couples being at the same gathering is awkward since President Donald Trump once referred to the Duchess of Sussex as “nasty” after learning that she’d called him “misogynistic” and “divisive.”

“I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” he said after in an interview with The Sun. Later with Piers Morgan on “Good Morning Britain,” the president once again called the duchess “nasty” and also “very nice.”

“I wasn’t referring to she’s nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me,” Trump said during the interview in June. “She was nasty to me. And that’s OK for her to be nasty. It’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t.”

Remo Casilli / Reuters The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy, on Sept. 20.

Yara Nardi / Reuters Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also head to the wedding festivities in Rome.

Nonoo, who reportedly set up Harry and Meghan, was once married to the prince’s close friend ― Alexander Gilkes ― and is also very close with the former “Suits” actor. The designer and the duchess recently worked together on a clothing collection that will benefit the Smart Works charity, of which Meghan is a patron.

Kushner is close with Nonoo’s fiancé, who went to Harvard College and Harvard Business School with Kushner’s brother, Joshua.

Joshua Kushner and his wife, model Karlie Kloss, were also attending the wedding, alongside other celebrity guests like James Corden, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Check out more photos from the events below:

Yara Nardi / Reuters James Corden arriving at the venue.

Yara Nardi / Reuters A glimpse of Princess Beatrice of York.

Yara Nardi / Reuters Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make their entrance.

Remo Casilli / Reuters Ivanka Trump waving to the cameras.

Remo Casilli / Reuters The bride, Misha Nonoo, wearing a white dress.

