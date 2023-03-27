What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpRon DeSantisMSNBC

Mehdi Hasan Reveals What ‘Loser’ Ron DeSantis’ Buddies Really Think Of Him

The MSNBC host spotted a bad sign for the Florida governor's 2024 hopes.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan said the GOP choice of Donald Trump vs. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t really much of a choice at all.

“It’s one Florida fascist or another, I mean that,” he said on Sunday night. “Don’t for a second think the Florida governor is any less extreme, any less dangerous, any less authoritarian than Donald Trump.”

DeSantis, Hasan noted, has struggled to differentiate himself from Trump on matters of policy while continuing his attacks on the LGBTQ community, the media, Dr. Anthony Fauci and more.

“DeSantis will take on everyone: The doctors! The media! The gays!” Hasan said. “But he won’t take on the former president.”

As a result, some party insiders say DeSantis can’t beat Trump. Hasan noted one private GOP gathering in which donors reportedly suggested that DeSantis hold off on running until at least 2028.

“His own people! His own buddies!” Hasan exclaimed. “They see him as a potential loser, too. The calls are coming from inside the house.”

Hasan said he’s reminded of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) describing the 2016 choice of Trump or Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.)

“Choosing between those two, he said at the time, was like choosing between being shot or poisoned,” Hasan said.

See more below:

