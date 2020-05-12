Doctors Without Borders Rushes To Aid Navajo Nation In COVID-19 Battle

“I think it’s difficult for Americans to realize how big this country is and how the needs are so different in each place,” Stowell said. “The needs of the Native American community are challenging because they look so different than the needs elsewhere, so they require a pretty significant coordinated effort.”

The team from Doctors Without Borders includes two physicians, three nurses, two supply and organization coordinators, a water sanitation specialist, and a community health education expert. They’ll stay at least through the end of June, Stowell said.